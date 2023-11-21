Gorilla Token: Revolutionizing the Crypto Landscape with Innovative Features

BROOKLYN/NYC, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In the evolving world of cryptocurrency, Gorilla Token emerges as a standout project, offering an array of features that cater to the diverse needs of the crypto community. This ERC20 token, riding on the Ethereum blockchain, is not just another addition to the plethora; it brings unique functionalities and a commitment to security that sets it apart.





Innovative IDO Launchpad: Gorilla Pad





Gorilla Token introduces its IDO Launchpad, named Gorilla Pad, designed to revolutionize how token projects kick off their presales. What distinguishes Gorilla Pad is its zero upfront fee policy, a boon for emerging projects. This platform comes equipped with essential tools like whitelists, vesting, claims, refunds, and LP locking, thereby streamlining the presale process. Moreover, the dedicated Gorilla team ensures trust and security through rigorous doxxing, KYC, and comprehensive audits. In addition to these features, Gorilla Pad boasts an affiliate program to boost sales. The economic model involves a modest 5% tax on sales, half of which is reinvested into the $GORILLA ecosystem for buybacks, liquidity, CEXs, and marketing, ensuring the growth and stability of the mother token.





Cross-Chain Trading with Gorilla Swap





Gorilla Token's foray into cross-chain trading is marked by its Gorilla Swap feature, a gateway to seamless trading across different blockchains. This platform offers a unique stop-loss limit feature, simplifying trading for its users. An added advantage is the integration of cutting-edge AI technology, allowing users to mirror the strategies of top-ranking traders across various blockchains. Gorilla Swap ensures a smooth transition between chains, eliminating the common challenges associated with chain switching.





Gorilla Token is also preparing to debut on the BITMART exchange.





With the imminent listing on BITMART, Gorilla hopes to solidify its status as a game-changer.





Tokenomics and Security





The tokenomics of Gorilla Token are designed with user trust in mind. It levies a minimal tax fee of 0.5%, ensuring affordability. The token further assures security through a renounced contract and locked liquidity pools. These measures are crucial in fostering investor confidence and stability within the token's ecosystem.





NFT Integration: A Leap into Digital Art





Diving into the NFT space, Gorilla Token introduces the "Mad Gorilla Unified Cryptonairs" collection, comprising 3,333 unique NFTs minted on the Ethereum blockchain. Owners of these NFTs are granted the ability to stake them to earn $BANANAS, which can be used to acquire exclusive NFTs from the collection. This move not only diversifies Gorilla Token's offerings but also taps into the burgeoning market of digital art and collectibles.





Commitment to Quality: Contract Audited by Techrate





Ensuring the highest standards of security and reliability, the $GORILLA contract has undergone a comprehensive audit by Techrate. Such rigorous scrutiny is indicative of Gorilla Token's commitment to its investors' trust and the overall integrity of its ecosystem.





A Strategic Roadmap for Future Growth





Gorilla Token's roadmap, encompassing steps like fair launching, listings on major crypto platforms, and marketing campaigns across YouTube and Twitter, reflects a well-thought-out strategy for growth and visibility. The roadmap also highlights the development of the IDO launchpad and Gorilla Swap, along with a focus on NFTs, demonstrating Gorilla Token's ambition to expand its footprint in the crypto world.







For more information about Gorilla Token,





Website: https://gorillatoken.io/

Twitter(X): https://twitter.com/gorillatokenio

Telegram: https://t.me/gorillatokenio

Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/gorilla-token

White Paper: https://gorilla.gitbook.io/gorilla-white-paper/









