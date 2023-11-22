Tokenized US Treasuries from Ondo Finance Now Available on Injective Blockchain

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time ever, users on Injective , a lightning-fast blockchain for Web3 finance applications, can acquire tokenized US Treasuries in the form of the USD Yield token (“USDY”) from Ondo Finance . Ondo is the market leader in connecting traditional financial assets to blockchain networks, with over $200 million of its tokenized US Treasuries circulating today.





USDY is the world's first tokenized note secured by US Treasuries, providing similar accessibility and utility as stablecoins. Tokenized US Treasuries have fueled the growth of the real-world assets sector, where traditional financial assets are made available on blockchains so that investors can leverage benefits from the technology such as 24/7 global transferability and compatibility with decentralized financial application. The market capitalization of real-world assets has grown from $100 million to over $704 million since the beginning of 2023, with Ondo leading the way.





Eric Chen, co-founder and CEO of Injective Injective Labs, expressed his view on Ondo’s integration, stating, "Ondo is rapidly redefining the real-world asset market, and for the first time in history users will be able to access tokenized treasuries directly across Injective native dApps. This integration signifies a key milestone in making traditional financial instruments accessible within the DeFi ecosystem. Injective is continuing to pave the way towards truly connecting traditional finance with the blockchain world."





Users will be able to access USDY either by bridging USDY over to Injective from Ethereum using the Injective Hub or via a host of native dApps built on Injective such as Helix, the premier decentralized exchange on the network. Injective has directly integrated some of the largest institutions on its chain, enabling the highest levels of liquidity and capital efficiency for real-world assets.





The introduction of USDY to Injective will mark the first time that users across the Cosmos ecosystem can access tokenized treasuries. The integration with Ondo also cements Injective's position as a leading L1 for both interoperability and real-world assets. USDY is only available on Ethereum and Mantle, an EVM rollup, to date, making this release its first expansion outside of the EVM environment.





"We are delighted to offer a yield-bearing product that incorporates mature financial structuring and robust investor protections while catering to the diverse needs of both individual and institutional investors. USDY is a significant stride towards a more inclusive and secure financial landscape,” said Nathan Allman, CEO of Ondo Finance.





About Injective

Injective is a lightning-fast interoperable layer-one blockchain optimized for building the premier Web3 finance applications. Injective provides developers with powerful plug-and-play modules for creating unmatched dApps. INJ is the native token that powers Injective and its rapidly growing ecosystem. Injective is incubated by Binance and is backed by prominent investors such as Jump Crypto, Pantera, and Mark Cuban. For more information, please visit https://injective.com/





About Ondo Finance

Ondo Finance provides institutional-grade, blockchain-enabled investment products and services. Ondo has an asset management arm that creates and manages tokenized financial products as well as a technology arm that develops decentralized finance protocols and blockchain solutions.





Ondo’s first core products are tokenized cash equivalents that deliver very low risk, high quality yield from U.S. Treasuries, money market funds, and similar instruments, offering on-chain investors an alternative to stablecoins where holders rather than issuers earn the vast majority of the underlying asset yield. Ondo also developed Flux Finance, a DeFi lending protocol supporting tokenized treasuries as collateral, recreating treasury repo markets on-chain while creating on-chain utility for Ondo’s tokenized securities.





For more information on our products, please reach out to us at support@ondo.finance or check out the following resources:

Website | X/Twitter | Blog







Disclaimer

The USDY Tokens are not being offered or sold, and will not be offered or sold, in the United States or to U.S. persons. In addition, the USDY Tokens have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred in the United States or to U.S. persons unless the securities are registered under the Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Act is available. Additional limitations on transfer also apply.



