Medicine Blister Market Value to Surpass US$ 21,083.8 Million by 2034: Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medicine blister market size is poised to cross US$ 12,460.7 million in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 21,083.8 million by 2034. The medicine blister market share is projected to develop at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2024 to 2034.



Incorporating gamification aspects into blister packaging provides a one-of-a-kind chance to boost patient engagement. Medication-adherence-related interactive elements, challenges, or incentives can make the medication-taking procedure pleasurable and motivating. Gamification allows companies to improve patient involvement with their goods, potentially enhancing adherence rates and patient outcomes. This business move corresponds with customer expectations for individualized and engaging healthcare experiences and helps products stand out in a competitive market.

Pharmaceutical businesses intentionally embrace bio-based materials for blister packaging to match increased environmental concerns. This entails the use of renewable resources such as plant-based polymers. Companies demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility by utilizing bio-based products. The chosen approach aligns with environmentally concerned consumer preferences, potentially improving the company's reputation and customer loyalty. It also positions the organization as a pioneer in adopting environmentally friendly methods in the pharmaceutical packaging industry.

Pharmaceutical companies are deliberately exploring incorporating augmented reality (AR) for medication guidance right on blister packaging. AR aspects include step-by-step directions, dosing information, and potential adverse effects. Companies want to increase patient education, boost drug adherence, and distinguish their goods by embedding AR for medication advising into new, user-friendly packaging solutions. This strategy establishes the organization as a pioneer in harnessing digital technologies to improve the whole customer experience and satisfy the needs of a technologically driven market.

“The medicine blister market is operating in an environment marked by fast change and elevated expectations. This analyst's note is an affirmation for industry participants to embrace adaptation, innovation, sustainability, and a global viewpoint. As the market advances, businesses who embody these ideals will not only prosper in the face of adversities but will also influence the future contours of the pharmaceutical packaging industry." Says Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Medicine Blister Market Report:

In 2023, the global market size stood at US$ 11,822.3 million.

The thermoforming technology segment occupied 89.80% of the market shares in 2024.

The pharmaceuticals end-use segment captured 66.30% of the market share in 2024.

The market size in the United States is estimated to rise at a 4.0% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Germany is expected to develop at a 5.70% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in China is likely to rise at a 6.10% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in India is expected to thrive at a 6.90% CAGR through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

Ongoing developments in packaging technologies, such as smart packaging with IoT connectivity, increased tracking capabilities, and interactive features, could transform the landscape of medicine blister packaging. With the growth of customized medicine, the market players can connect with specialized treatment programs, providing customization choices that cater to unique patient needs and dosing regimes.

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

In October 2023, Solvay, a global specialty materials manufacturer, unveiled Diofan Ultra736, a new polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) coating solution with an ultra-high water vapor barrier that would lower the carbon footprint of pharmaceutical blister films.

Maruho Hatsujyo Innovations (MHI), a United States-based subsidiary of Maruho Co. Ltd, a Japanese healthcare firm with subsidiaries in Europe and the United States, introduced a blister packaging machine exclusively for stability testing and other small-run applications in February 2023.

Key Players in the Medicine Blister Market

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group

Sonoco Products Company

WestRock Company

Uflex Ltd.

Klöckner Pentaplast Group

Bilcare Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Winpak Ltd.

Tekni-Plex Inc.

Essentra plc

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Huhtamäki Oyj

Svam Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd.



Medicine Blister Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Clamshell

Carded

By Technology:

Cold Forming

Thermoforming

By Material:

Plastic PVC/Vinyl PET PE Others

Aluminum

Paper & Paperboard

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan



