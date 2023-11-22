Graphic Processing Unit Market to Reach USD 587.8 Billion by 2032; Growing Quantity of Sophisticated Graphic Games to Propel Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 38.6 billion graphic processing unit market will reach USD 587.8 billion by 2032. Because there is an increasing demand for specialized processors that can handle intricate mathematical computations linked to 2D and 3D graphics, the global market for graphic processing units has grown rapidly. Furthermore, the global GPU market is expanding due to the increasing use of portable computers, such as laptops. Recent expansion in the studied market has been primarily driven by the increasing global consumption of computing devices, such as laptops and PCs, and increased investment in the gaming industry. Over the forecast period, the primary drivers of GPU technology expansion will be the rising need for sophisticated graphics and computing applications, the development of new technologies like artificial intelligence, and the growing popularity of real-time analysis.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 38.6 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 587.8 Billion CAGR 31.3 % No. of Pages in Report 235 Segments Covered Type and Industry Vertical Drivers Growing adoption of portable computing devices Opportunities New technological penetration Restraints Declining sales of desktop computers

Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the essential graphic processing unit market share. The region's rise is attributed to the government's significant investment in creating high-performance graphic computing systems for the defence and intelligence industries, as well as the rising demand for Internet of Things (IoT) systems, which calls for effective graphic computing systems. The region's growing internet and smartphone penetration were the other main drivers driving higher demand for graphic processing units market during the anticipated period.



The integrated segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 18.5 billion.



The integrated segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 18.5 billion. Since integrated GPUs are widely used in portable electronic devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, wearables, and many more, the market has been expanding.



The smartphone segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 9.6 billion.



The smartphone segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 9.6 billion. The growing demand for potent yet low-power visual processing units for smartphones is predicted to fuel this market's growth.



The automotive segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 8.4 billion.



The automotive segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 8.4 billion. The pressure is on automotive design departments to maintain a continuously growing product line, promptly respond to new vehicle advancements, and adapt to shifting market demands. This is anticipated to fuel the segment's expansion.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Growing need for specialized processors



The growing need for specialized processors capable of handling intricate mathematical computations linked to 2D and 3D graphics is the main driver of the global graphic processing unit market. The market is expanding due to the increasing use of processors to support 3D content and graphics applications across many industry verticals, including manufacturing, real estate, healthcare, and automotive. CAD and simulation software, for instance, enable graphic processing units to produce lifelike images or animations, thereby promoting production and design applications in the automotive industry.



Restraint: High cost of GPUs



Graphic processing units are usually costly, and the maintenance services add to the overall cost of the GPUs. This is expected to hinder the market's growth.



Opportunity: Growing popularity of IoT



A GPU is a system that is necessary to enable IoT. A smooth, feature-rich IoT interface that offers a universal user experience across all industries is made possible by GPU. 3D graphics for user interface composite processing and dynamic 3D user interfaces are two uses of GPUs in the Internet of Things. Developing integrated and hybrid GPUs can help IoT systems meet their ideal criteria by providing acceptable form factors with extremely low power consumption appropriate for battery-operated devices. Furthermore, a GPU is a prerequisite for most portable electronics goods that are part of the Internet of Things, including wearable technology, laptops and tablets, digital cameras and camcorders, cellphones, and household electronics. As a result, the growing IoT market is anticipated to present a chance for the graphics processing unit market.



Some of the major players operating in the graphic processing unit market are:



● Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

● Imagination Technologies Group

● Arm Limted

● SAPPHIRE Technology Limited

● Intel Corporation

● Nvidia Corporation

● Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

● EVGA Corporation

● Qualcomm Technologies Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



● Hybrid

● Dedicated

● Integrated



By Device:



● Television

● Smartphone

● Computer

● Tablet

● Gaming Console



By Industry Vertical:



● IT And Telecommunication

● Automotive

● Defense And Intelligence

● Media and Entertainment

● Electronics

● Others



About the report:



The global graphic processing unit market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



