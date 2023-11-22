Germany tops the list for Dutch Travellers most visited country

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The travel app Visited by Arriving In High Heels Corporation has published a list of the top 10 most visited countries for Dutch travellers. Travellers from Netherlands are one of the best travelled in the world according to the travel report published by the Visited App. With an average traveller visiting 22 countries, however, until other travellers, they prefer to stay closer to home.

“Germany, Belgium and France which top the list, are all a short drive or train ride away, making it an easy to reach destination. What was surprising is that United States typically makes it into the top 10 list for most travellers around the world, but not for Dutch travellers. What was even more surprising is that France and Spain which are global leaders for tourism are lower on the list. The most wished for destinations include Australia, Iceland and Japan which is not surprising due to their remote locations.” Said Anna Kayfitz, found of the travel app, Visited.

The top 10 most visited countries for Dutch travellers include:

Germany Belgium France Spain Italy United Kingdom Austria Luxembourg Greece Turkey

About The Visited App:

Visited App, was built to help travellers remember their journeys and discover new destinations and has explained into a way to plan for new travels. The app let’s users map their travels, see their personalized travel stats and print a personalized travel poster. The app also lets users check off famous places they have been to based on travel lists which are categorized by interest.

Popular travel lists include destinations by: wonders of the world, food experiences, Cruise ports, art museums and ancient sites to name a few. Once users have selected places that they have been to or wish to travel to, they can also add experiences such as golf, ski or camping and swipe through hundreds of travel images to discover new destinations. This interactivity allows users to see which country they should visit next based on the count of places they have selected.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, XWalk and Visited , their most popular app.

