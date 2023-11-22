Groupe Casino: Update of 2023 forecasts and update of 2024-2028 business plan of the French perimeter

Update of 2023 forecasts and update of 2024-2028 business plan of the French perimeter

Paris, 22 November 2023

Casino Group has today published a presentation on its website relating to the update of its 2023 forecasts for the France perimeter1 (EBITDA after lease payments and free-cash flows) and the update of its 2024-2028 business plan.

Update of 2023 forecasts for France

In view of the results for the 3rd quarter and the trends observed to date in the 4th quarter, the Group estimates that its 2023 EBITDA after leases would be, depending on the successful implementation of the action plans, between -140m€2 and -78m€. The revision of EBITDA after lease payments is mainly due to the consideration of:

the latest DCF 3 sales forecasts, in particular for Hypermarkets, where the turnaround (volumes and customers presented below) is in progress, but is slower than initially expected ;

sales forecasts, in particular for Hypermarkets, where the turnaround (volumes and customers presented below) is in progress, but is slower than initially expected ; the impact, on the DCF margin rate, of the price investments required in the current market environment to pursue the recovery of the business.

Taking into account the new trajectory for 2023, the continuation of supplier credit and the expected proceeds from the sale of Exito (see press release of 16 October 2023), based on forecasts reviewed by Accuracy and Advancy, Casino Group does not anticipate any liquidity issue between now and the date of completion of the financial restructuring, which is expected to take place by the end of the 1st quarter of 2024. The implementation of the capital increases provided for by this financial restructuring will lead to massive dilution of existing shareholders and Rallye will lose control of Casino.

Update of the 2024-2028 business plan

The 2024-2028 business plan published on 20 September 2023 has been updated to take into account the new 2023 trajectory and new action plans identified for the period.

Key figures from this business plan (detailed in the presentation) are presented below.

Update on the current trading

The recovery in Supermarkets traffic and volumes is ongoing, with +10% in traffic and +7% in volumes over the last week. In Hypermarkets, the gradual turnaround is underway (-3% in customer numbers and -12% in volumes).

French consolidation: key financial indicators In M€ 2023 2024 2025 // 2028 EBITDA after lease payments -1004 222 509 912 APCO5 -284 -237 -147 -58 Other operating cash flow items -206 -120 -91 -87 Operating cash flow -590 -135 272 // 767 Capex -455 -487 -487 -513 Operating cash flow after capex -1,045 -622 -215 // 254 Tax -27 -17 -16 -8 Change in WC -990 29 59 25 of which WC financing -837 of which postponed tax and social debts 216 -216 Free cash flow -2,062 -610 -173 // 271 FCF excluding operating financings and social and tax charges -1,442 -394 -173 271

Current trading S46 6

Supermarkets7

Graphs available in attached pdf





Hypermarkets

Graphs available in attached pdf

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “may”, “assume”, “plan”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “estimate”, “risk” and or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Casino Group’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Casino Group’s plans, objectives, assumptions, expectations, prospects and beliefs and statements regarding other future events or prospects. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These forward-looking statements reflect the Casino Group’s current expectations, intentions or forecasts of future events, which are based on the information currently available and on assumptions made by the Casino Group. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Casino Group is under no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Casino Group, or persons acting on the Casino Group’s behalf, included in but not limited to press releases (including on the Casino Group’s website), reports and other communications, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained throughout this press release.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON – cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

or

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communication Department

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52

Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99

1 France retail + ecommerce

2 Including sensitivities added by Accuracy and Advancy

3 Distribution Casino France

4 Expected value in the range between -140m€ and -78m€

5 Other operating expenses. This line includes cash restructuring and concept costs and concept costs, as well as non- recurring costs related to the closure or disposal of stores

6 4-week period, except the last indicator which is a 1-week period

7 Historical supermarkets, including Codim

Attachment