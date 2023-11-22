Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market to Reach USD 4.59 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thermoplastic polyurethane market size was USD 2.42 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 2.53 billion in 2023 to USD 4.59 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) is an elastomer processed using conventional methods, including injection molding, compression molding, and extrusion. TPUs are ideal for soft engineering and hard rubber thermoplastics products due to their flexibility. The growing demand for biodegradable and flexible plastics in the footwear industry will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled, “Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market, 2023-2030.”

List of Key Players Present in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Report:

ALPHAGARY (U.S.)

Kent Elastomer Products (U.S.)

AMERICAN POLYFILM, INC. (U.S.)

Entec Polymers (Belgium)

BASF SE (Germany)

Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

COIM Group (Italy)

American Polyfilm Inc (U.S.)

Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 8.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 4.59 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 2.53 Billion

By Application

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Growth Drivers Increasing adoption of Polyester in Applications to Augment Polyester Segment Growth Rising TPU Demand from Footwear Industry to Aid Market Growth





Segments:

Increasing Adoption of Polyester in Applications to Augment Polyester Segment Growth

By type, the market is segmented into polyester, polyether, polycaprolactone, and others. the Polyester type segment held the highest thermoplastic polyurethane market share in 2022 due to its rising adoption in different applications.

Growing Preference of Thermoplastic Polyurethane Products in Automotive Components Augment Automotive Segment Growth

Based on application, the market is divided into automotive, construction, engineering, footwear, hose & tubing, wire & cable, and others. The automotive segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing preference for TPU products in various automotive components, such as rocker panels, ditch covers, cladding, and body side trim.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact

Increased Government Restrictions During COVID-19 Pandemic Hampered Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the thermoplastic polyurethane market growth. The increased government restriction during the pandemic halted the TPU production. Several end-use industries' production was severely disrupted due to the closures of assembly plants globally. Post-pandemic, the TPU demand is estimated to stabilize due to the supportive policies launched by governments.

Report Coverage-

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising TPU Demand from Footwear Industry to Aid Market Growth

The increasing demand for TPU, which provides great slip and abrasion resistance, drives market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for running shoes owing to growing health consciousness and high disposable income drives footwear consumption, further propelling the thermoplastic polyurethane market growth during the projected period.

However, a lack of skilled laborers and big machinery may hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Rising Need for High-Performance Materials to Boost Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific market accounted for USD 1.40 billion in 2022. The growth was attributed to the region's increasing need for high-performance materials, high growth and development, population expansion, and industry consolidations.

The rising demand for polyester-based products in the electronics industry will augment thermoplastic polyurethane market growth in North America during the forecast period. The rising footwear demand due to the increasing disposable income is also driving market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Growing Key Players’ Focus on Capacity Expansion to Drive Market Growth

The thermoplastic polyurethane market comprises several key players, such as BASF SE, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, and Lubrizol Corporation. The growing focus of these major market players on capacity expansion and their large geographic presence will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Regions Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Type (Value/Volume) Polyester Polyether Polycaprolactone Others By Application (Value/Volume) Automotive Construction Engineering Footwear Hose & Tubing Wire & Cable Medical Synthetic Leather Others By Region (Value/Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Type (Value/Volume) Polyester Polyether Polycaprolactone Others By Application (Value/Volume) Automotive Construction Engineering Footwear Hose & Tubing Wire & Cable Medical Synthetic Leather Others



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development

February 2023 – Covestro AG plans to build its largest thermoplastic polyurethane manufacturing plant in Zhuhai, South China. The company will complete the expansion in three phases, of which one will be finished in late 2025. After completion, the plant will have a total manufacturing capacity of 20,000 tons of TPU annually.

Read Related Insights:

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market to Hit USD 39,424.6 Million by 2027; Rising Technological Advancements to Spur Demand, Says Fortune Business Insights™

