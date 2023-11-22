The resolutions of the extraordinary general shareholders meeting of Invalda INVL held on 22/11/2023

The resolutions of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL held on 22 November 2023:

1. The decision regarding the ordinary registered shares of the joint-stock company Invalda INVL, for which stock option contracts are proposed for part of the employees in 2023, and the price of the shares.

It is proposed to enter into stock option contracts with the employees of UAB INVL Asset Management, INVL Life, UADB, UAB FMĮ INVL Financial Advisors, the subsidiaries of Invalda INVL, moving to AB Šiaulių bankas or its subsidiaries, in connection with the implementation of the merger of Invalda INVL’s indirectly managed retail asset management and life insurance businesses with AB Šiaulių bankas group, which was concluded on 22 November 2022. On the basis of the above-mentioned stock option contracts, in 2027 the employees will be able to exercise the right to acquire ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 shares of the joint-stock company Invalda INVL, by paying for every acquired share EUR 1 (one), the amount of which will not exceed the amount of shares calculated by dividing EUR 300,000 (three hundred thousand) by the difference between the net asset value per share of Invalda INVL on 31 December 2023 or the market price of the company's shares on the said date (taking the greater of these two amounts), reduced by the amount of dividends assigned to the share at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders in 2024 (if such a decision is adopted), and the exercise price of 1 ( one) euro. If, between the general meeting of shareholders in 2024 and the signing of the share purchase agreement, a decision that stipulated payments to shareholders is made, the sale price of 1 (one) euro per share would be recalculated, reducing it by the amount paid per share. The acquisition price of the shares is fixed and does not change depending on the performance of the company and / or other group companies or the price of ordinary registered shares of Invalda INVL on the regulated market. These stock options would be granted as a variable part of the remuneration for the 2023.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:

Darius Sulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL

E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com