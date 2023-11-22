Greenbids Selects Magnite as First SSP to Help Reduce Carbon Impact of Digital Advertising

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising company, and Greenbids, an industry leader in sustainable advertising AI optimization solutions, today announced a partnership to help reduce carbon emissions generated by digital advertising ad calls while preserving campaign performance. Magnite is the first SSP to share traffic shaping data with Greenbids to help inform efficient ad selection. The collaboration is live in the UK and France, with plans to extend globally.



According to Scope3, ad selection accounts for 60.7% of total carbon emissions from programmatic advertising impressions - the largest share in the supply chain. Reducing ineffective bid requests has the effect of reducing carbon impact with no adverse impact on performance.

Greenbids was founded with the vision to harmonize profitability with environmental responsibility and utilizes cutting-edge AI technology to maximize advertising effectiveness while minimizing resource consumption. Greenbids’ innovative solutions help drive superior campaign performance and also help significantly reduce the carbon footprint of digital advertising campaigns. Greenbids AI is active in DSPs to support a wide range of advertisers with their global activations.

Based on Greenbids’ analysis, the addition of Magnite’s traffic shaping data reduced carbon emissions compared to the control. A trial campaign conducted with a French advertiser, a leading international insurance company, yielded a 24% reduction in overall carbon output while still delivering the same performance.

“The pursuit of environmental responsibility and digital advertising performance can be achieved in tandem through more efficient paths to supply,” said Julie Selman, Head of EMEA at Magnite. “By enriching Greenbids’ innovative solutions with our advanced traffic shaping data, we can extend the ability to bid more effectively with the ecosystem at large. We look forward to the continued collaboration with Greenbids to improve sustainability outcomes while delivering successful advertising results.”

"Thanks to the data provided by Magnite, we are able to substantially increase our sustainable ad performance through their supply path while simultaneously reducing our client's campaign carbon impact,” said Guillaume Grimbert, CEO of Greenbids. “This partnership showcases immense industry beneficial potential. The integration of Magnite’s data can revolutionize how we approach sustainable advertising campaigns."

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile-high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Greenbids

We are the industry leader in sustainable advertising AI optimization solutions. Serving the entire programmatic value chain – from advertisers and SSPs to publishers – we are committed to transforming the digital advertising landscape. We work globally with the leading advertisers, agencies and programmatic ad tech companies to drive substantial change to the advertising industry. We are active in more than 100 countries from our headquarters in Paris, France thanks to our deep integration with the main DSPs of the market. We are currently in the process of opening new offices in the UK, US and APAC. Greenbids has been backed by Elaia Partners.

