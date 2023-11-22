Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market Size To Worth USD 13.89 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 7.6%

New York, United States , Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market Size is to Grow from USD 6.67 Billion in 2022 to USD 13.89 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the projected period. The global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market is expanding as a result of the aviation industry's increased emphasis on sustainability, stringent regulations, and economic incentives.

The global market for commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling encompasses the complex processes involved in retiring, disassembling, and repurposing commercial aircraft at the end of their operational lifespan. As aircraft age and technological advances render older models obsolete, a market for efficient and environmentally responsible methods of managing retired aircraft has emerged. The careful separation of components and materials while keeping recyclability and environmental impact in mind is referred to as dismantling. Recycling is essential for long-term aircraft retirement. Aluminum, titanium, and composites are recovered for reuse, which reduces the demand for virgin resources. Furthermore, recycling has a lower environmental impact because it avoids the accumulation of aircraft in landfills as well as the energy-intensive production of new materials. However, the lack of standardized procedures and practices for aircraft disassembly and recycling can lead to inefficiencies and discrepancies in operations. This lack of consistency can stifle industry growth and make collaboration among various stakeholders more difficult.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Disassembly & Dismantling, Recycling & Storage, USM, and Rotable Parts), By Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, and Regional Jets), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The USM segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling market during the forecast period.

The global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market is segmented by application into Disassembly & Dismantling, Recycling & Storage, USM, and Rotable Parts. Among these, the USM segment is projected to have the biggest share of the global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market throughout the forecast period. These components are thoroughly inspected, tested, and, if necessary, refurbished to ensure they meet safety and performance standards. USM parts are a less expensive alternative to purchasing new components, making them valuable assets in the aviation industry.

The Narrow Body segment is expected to hold the largest share global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling market during the forecast period.

The global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market is divided into three segments: narrow body, wide body, and regional jets. The Narrow Body segment is projected to account for the largest share of the global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market during the forecast period. The increase is primarily due to airlines' widespread use of narrow-body aircraft for both short and medium-haul routes.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is expected to have the largest share of the global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market in the coming years. The United States has a sizable share due to its large commercial aircraft fleet and well-established aviation infrastructure.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market. The aviation industry in the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly expanding, with emerging economies contributing to a growing fleet of commercial aircraft. As airlines in this region modernize their fleets, demand for aircraft disassembly and recycling services is expected to rise.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the Major vendors in the Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market include Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions, Air Salvage International Ltd, Aerocycle, CAVU Aerospace, China Aircraft Leasing Group, Ecube, Eirtrade Aviation, GA Telesis LLC, TRAMAC Aerosave, Vallair, and Others.

Recent Development

In December 2022, Air France continues to retire its Airbus A318 fleet. This retirement has been in effect since August 20, 2021. The first A318 to be scrapped was F-GUGA in Kemble.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market, By Application

Disassembly & Dismantling

Recycling & Storage

USM

Rotable Parts

Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market, By Aircraft Type

Narrow Body

Wide Body

Regional Jets

Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



