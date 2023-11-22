CMP Slurry Market Set to Achieve Remarkable Growth with 7.2% CAGR through 2031| Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global CMP slurry market was estimated at a value of USD 1.6 billion in 2021 . It is anticipated to register a 7.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2031, and by 2031, the market is likely to attain USD 3.2 billion by 2031.

The industry is adopting and creating new productivity tools in response to the changing demand for semiconductors. The proliferation of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) is not only opening up new business prospects for semiconductor manufacturers, but it is also giving them a chance to perform better. Therefore, it is anticipated that the worldwide CMP slurry market would be driven by a rise in the usage of consumer electronics over the forecast period.

Request Sample of the Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36632



Market Trends for CMP Slurry

The CMP Slurry market has been divided into silicon wafers, optical substrates, disk-drive components, and other microelectronic surfaces based on their specific uses. In 2021, the silicon wafers category made up 50.03% of the market

This is due to the fact that silicon wafers, which aid in reducing power consumption and heat while enhancing a device's speed and performance, are being more widely utilized in the production of semiconductor chips, micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) devices, and advanced complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) integrated circuit products

In 2021, aluminum oxide was the leading product in the market, representing 34.51% of the total share. This is because it is a commercially available slurry for tungsten CMP, which requires high planarity and precise uniformity control. Aluminum oxide demonstrates excellent selectivity and planarity.

Aluminum oxide, a highly durable and readily available ceramic, possesses strong technical capabilities. It forms the basis for several widely used CMP slurry products.

Global CMP Slurry Market: Key Players

A limited number of large-scale manufacturers holds the majority of the market share in the highly concentrated worldwide CMP slurry industry. The vast majority of businesses are investing heavily in both new product creation and thorough research and development.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global CMP slurry market:

3M Company, Applied Materials, BASF, Cabot Corporation, DONGJIN SEMICHEM CO LTD., Dow Chemicals, Evonik Industries AG, Ferro Corporation, Fujifilm, Fujimi Corporation, KCTech, Samsung SDI, SHOWKA DENKO Materials co. Ltd (Hitachi Chemical), Soulbrain Co. Ltd.

Some key developments by the players in this market are:

Soulbrain Co. Ltd. created a novel poly buffering slurry in 2020. Their main goal is to provide consumers with chemical materials connected to electronics, like chemical mechanical polishing slurries, through research and development.

For about US$ 75 million, Entegris purchased Sinmat in January 2020. Specialty CMP slurries are now part of the company's offering, and this acquisition will aid Entegris in producing new goods and differentiating its offerings for clients.

Fujimi Corporation constructed an HVM site for silicon carbide wafer polishing slurries at its Tualatin, Oregon, U.S. manufacturing factory in 2019. For polishing SiC wafers, the business has created a number of slurries based on silica and alumina. These slurries are made at a neutral pH using non-acidic chemicals.

Enquiry Before Buying this Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=36632



Key Findings of the Market Report

To improve the performance of semiconductors and electronic devices, several firms are working to develop advanced and sophisticated technologies that may be applied to the semiconductor production process.

Chip designs and semiconductor manufacturing processes are being impacted by artificial intelligence, which is changing the semiconductor industry.

IoT has also revived practically all essential businesses, which has increased demand for semiconductor chips even further.

It is projected that the worldwide CMP slurry market will grow over the forecast period due to an increase in the use of advanced technologies in semiconductor device manufacturing

Global CMP Slurry Market Segmentation

Type

Aluminum Oxide, Ceramic, Cerium Oxide, Silica, Others

Application

Silicon Wafers, Optical Substrates, Disk-drive Components, Others Microelectronic Surfaces

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Global Market for CMP Slurry: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the CMP slurry market throughout the region. These are:

In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for 63.55% of the worldwide CMP slurry market, largely due to rising CMP slurry penetration brought on by increased investment in the semiconductor sector. Due to the favorable composition of CMP slurry in Asia Pacific nations like Taiwan, South Korea, China, and others, increased manufacturing of electronics goods like semiconductors is a result of increased manufacturer competition. This, in turn, drives up demand for CMP slurry.

CMP Slurry is also widely consumed in North America and Europe, which together accounted for a sizeable portion of the global market in 2021. The market is driven by an increase in demand for CMP Slurry in North American applications for silicon wafers and optoelectronic substrates.

Get Exclusive Discount on CMP Slurry Market at:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=36632



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Small-caliber Ammunition Market - The global small-caliber ammunition market was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.2% during this period.

LVDS Interface IC Market - The global LVDS interface IC market was valued at USD 545.8 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2031, reaching USD 885.0 million by 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: