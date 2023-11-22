Global Copper Clad Laminates Market Size To Exceed USD 30.8 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.37%

New York, United States, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Copper Clad Laminates Market Size is to grow from USD 18.26 Billion in 2022 to USD 30.8 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.37% during the projected period. The rising adoption of copper clad laminates in various applications such as computers, communication systems, consumer appliances, vehicle electronics, healthcare devices, defense technology, and others in several industries including automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and others is expected to boost the demand for the copper clad laminates market during the forecast period.





Copper Clad Laminate, abbreviated as CCL, is a form of substrate used to make printed circuit boards, which are the most widely and widely utilized. The copper clad laminate, on the other hand, is a sort of material that has been soaked in resin and reinforced with electronic glass fiber or another type of reinforcing material before being covered with copper on one or both surfaces. On the market, there are two types of copper-clad laminates: rigid copper laminate and flexible copper laminate. Furthermore, these copper-clad laminates are widely used in a wide range of end-use applications, such as conventional electronic circuit boards, high-speed communication applications (4G-LTE, 5G base stations / Radar applications), automotive-ADAS radar applications, and avionic-radar applications. The continued development of printed circuit boards (PCB) manufacturing, electronic assembly, semiconductor production, and electronic machine goods are among the primary drivers predicted to drive growth in the global copper clad laminates market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, because copper clad laminates are used to build automation systems, the growth in emerging infrastructure initiatives such as smart cities and home automation systems drives demand for the copper clad laminates market.

Global Copper Clad Laminates Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Rigid, Flexible), By Material Type (Glass Fiber, Paper Base, Compound Materials, Others), By Resin Type (Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyimide, Others), By End-Use (Computers, Communication Systems, Consumer Appliances, Vehicle Electronics, Healthcare Devices, Defense Technology, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The flexible segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global copper clad laminates market is segmented into the rigid and flexible. Among them, the flexible segment has the highest revenue share of 78.6% over the projection period. Flexible copper-clad laminates are available in single-layer or double-layer formats, with the substrate layer being either PI film or polyester film. These lightweight, thin, and multifunctional flexible copper clad laminates are excellent for use in a number of electronic products such as cell phones, digital cameras, automotive GPS, and laptops.

The epoxy segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of resin type, the global copper clad laminates market is segmented into epoxy, phenolic, polyimide, and others. Among these, the epoxy segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Epoxy resin has excellent moisture and temperature resistance, mechanical durability, and dielectric properties, and it may be used to insulate parts for a wide range of electrical machines, engines, generators, electrical devices, and moist circumstances.

The vehicle electronics segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 41.3% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use, the global copper clad laminates market is segmented into computers, communication systems, consumer appliances, vehicle electronics, healthcare devices, defense technology, and others. Among these, the vehicle electronics segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 41.3% over the forecast period. There is a growing market for cutting-edge automotive and public transportation security, as well as automated driving systems such as collision avoidance and brake assistance, blind spot detection, and lane departure signaling, among other features, which contributes to the increasing popularity of copper-clad laminates over the forecast time frame.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 53.7% market share over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is among the world's largest electronic market centers in terms of both manufacturing and supply chains. Additionally, increased demand for 5G connectivity and electric vehicles in the backdrop would boost the copper clad laminates market for a variety of diverse applications over the forecast time frame. On the other hand, North America is predicted to expand the fastest during the forecast period. The growing demand for electronic devices such as cell phones, tablets, and laptop computers has pushed the copper clad laminates industry in North America.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Copper Clad Laminates Market include Panasonic Corporation, Taiwan Union Technology Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd., Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd, Chang Chun Plastics, Current Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Hitachi Chemical, Isola Group, AGC Inc., Grace Electron, RISHO KOGYO CO., LTD., Doosan Corporation, Shandong Jinbao Electric Co., Ltd., and several others.

Recent Developments

On August 2023, Doosan Group, a South Korean firm, is claimed to be supplying Nvidia with copper-clad laminates (CCL), the core material for AI accelerators. To keep up with the fast-growing AI field, the corporation has recently increased its investment in the CCL business.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Copper Clad Laminates Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Copper Clad Laminates Market, Type Analysis

Rigid

Flexible

Copper Clad Laminates Market, Material Type Analysis

Glass Fiber

Paper Base

Compound Materials

Others

Copper Clad Laminates Market, Resin Type Analysis

Epoxy

Phenolic

Polyimide

Others

Copper Clad Laminates Market, End-Use Analysis

Computers

Communication Systems

Consumer Appliances

Vehicle Electronics

Healthcare Devices

Defense Technology

Others

Copper Clad Laminates Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



