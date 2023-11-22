Extruded Ice Cream Market Size to Reach USD 15.01 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global extruded ice cream market size was valued at USD 8.59 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 9.12 billion in 2023 to USD 15.01 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period.

Extrusion is a manufacturing process to create a finished product with a unique design and shape. Novelty ice creams having complex shapes, designs, and textures are produced using the extrusion method. The rising demand for novel products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled, “Extruded Ice Cream Market, 2023-2030.”

Leading Players Featured in the Extruded Ice Cream Market Research Report:

Unilever (U.K.)

Tillamook (U.S.)

Nestlé S.A., (Switzerland)

GCMMF (India)

General Mills (U.S.)

Dunkin' Donuts LLC (U.S.)

Blue Bell Creameries (U.S.)

NOTO (India)

Vadilal Group (India)

Turkey Hill Dairy (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 7.37% 2030 Value Projection USD 15.01 Billion Extruded Ice Cream Market Size in 2023 USD 9.12 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Flavor

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Extruded Ice Cream Market Drivers Increased Frequency and Duration of Heatwaves to Support Market Growth Increasing Demand for Novel Frozen Products Boosts Market Growth

Segments

Availability of Wide Range of Stick Ice Cream Novelties to Drive Stick Bars Segment Growth

By product type, the market is segmented into stick bars, sandwiches, cones, and others. The stick bars segment holds the largest market share. The segment’s growth is attributed to the availability of a wide range of stick ice cream novelties in different shapes, colors, and sizes.

Growing Popularity of Unique Taste and Exotic Varieties of Ice Creams Augment Mixed Segment Growth

Based on flavor, the market is classified into chocolate, strawberry, caramel, mixed, and others. The mixed flavor segment accounts for the largest extruded ice cream market share owing to the growing popularity of unique flavors, including a combination of standard flavors with exotic varieties globally.

Convenience to Choose from Wide Product Range to Augment Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Segment Growth

Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, ice cream parlors, online retailers, and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets accounted for the largest market share in 2022 owing to the convenience provided by these outlets to choose from a wide selection of products provided domestically.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact

Imposed Restrictions During COVID-19 Pandemic Hampered Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the extruded ice cream market growth. The imposed lockdowns and restrictions to stop the spread of the virus during the pandemic hindered market growth. The manufacturing, distribution, and sales also suffered significant disruptions. The COVID-19 pandemic also impeded the availability of raw materials and skilled laborers due to the several restrictions imposed by governments to stop the disease spread in several countries.

Report Coverage

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints

Increased Duration and Frequency of Heatwaves to Propel Market Growth

The extruded ice cream market is expected to grow due to the drastic weather changes caused by global warming, which significantly influence the consumers’ purchasing behavior. Many nations suffering from long extended heatwaves has forced consumer to consume cold products, further driving market growth during the projected period.

However, the high cost of the efficient machinery, such as extrusion machines, required to produce extruded ice creams may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Rising Consumption of Extruded Ice Cream to Drive Market Growth in Europe

Europe holds the largest market share and stood at USD 4.15 billion in 2022. The growth is attributed to the growing consumption of extruded ice cream in Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden.

North America is expected to register continued market growth owing to the growing popularity of ice creams as desserts among consumers in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Increasing New Product Launches by Key Players to Boost Market Growth

The key players operating in the market include Unilever PLC, General Mills, Nestle S.A., and others. The increasing focus of these major market players on new product launches, extrusion lines, and large-scale expansion by setting up new ice cream processing facilities to increase their market share is estimated to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Supply Chain Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments – Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, & New Product Launches Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Extruded Ice Cream Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type Stick Bars Sandwich Cones Others By Flavor Chocolate Strawberry Caramel Mixed Others By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Ice-cream Parlor Online Retailers Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development

February 2021 – Van Leeuwen Ice Cream introduced new vegan ice cream bars under its brand Leeuwen Ice Cream Bars product category. These new products are targeted toward vegan consumers and are available in six different flavors.

