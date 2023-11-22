Global Machine Control System Market Size To Exceed USD 15.93 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 9.7%

New York, United States, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Machine Control System Market Size is to grow from USD 6.28 Billion in 2022 to USD 15.93 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the projected period.





A Machine Control System (MCS) is an ensemble of software and hardware components used to automate and monitor a wide range of machines and industrial operations. It is important in optimizing machine performance, increasing productivity, and ensuring safety in a number of industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, construction, mineral extraction, and others. The basic goal of a machine control system is to achieve an intended collection of physical properties by controlling operations, inputs, or any other relevant parameters. Machine control systems have altered industries by increasing automation, reducing human errors, and improving worker efficiency and security. The market for machine control systems has been steadily expanding in recent years, owing to increased acceptance of automation and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies across a wide range of industries. Machine control systems are in high demand due to the growing popularity of industrial automation. Companies are investing in machine control systems to improve efficiency, output, and safety. Furthermore, technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) are boosting the use of machine control systems.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Machine Control System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Total Stations, Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), Laser Scanners, Sensors, Others), By Equipment (Excavators, Loaders, Paving Systems, Graders, Dozers, Scrapers, Others), By End-Use (Manufacturing, Construction, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Mining, Marine, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the global machine control system market is segmented into stations, global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), laser scanners, sensors, and others. Among these, the global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 38.6% over the forecast period. The deployment of GNSS equipment such as scrapers, dozers, graders, excavators, and aerial devices has resulted in this competitive advantage. The extensive use of GNSS for a variety of applications such as ground mapping, agriculture, mining, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), defense, and others is further driving demand for these systems.

The paving systems segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of equipment, the global machine control system market is segmented into excavators, loaders, paving systems, graders, dozers, scrapers, and others. Among these, the paving systems segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. This expansion is most likely due to an increase in demand from governments in economically developing countries that prioritize money for increasing transportation infrastructure by building roads, highways, and tunnels.

The construction segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 52.8% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use, the global machine control system market is segmented into manufacturing, construction, agriculture, oil & gas, mining, marine, and others. Among these, the construction segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 52.8% over the forecast period. Higher urbanization and other contemporary infrastructure developments in emerging economies are driving this. Furthermore, the growing need for environmentally friendly building materials has increased the demand for machine control systems utilized in the construction of commercial, residential, and retail structures.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. This is credited in particular to the region's advanced building industry and contemporary agriculture techniques. The growing demand for automation and process instrumentation in construction projects will drive up demand in this region. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The region continues to enjoy rapid economic expansion, which is being driven by increased urbanization and infrastructural development.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Machine Control System Market include Topcon, Trimble Inc., Hexagon AB, RIB Software AG, ABB Group, Mitsui Co, Schneider Electric, Carlson Software, MOBA Mobile Automation AG, Hemisphere GNSS, Inc., EOS Positioning Systems, Inc., Liebherr, RIB Software SE, and many others.

Recent Developments

On June 2023, SITECH® UK and Ireland debuted the Trimble® Siteworks Machine Guidance Module at Plantworx 2023, which combines grade control, construction surveying, and machine guidance into a single on/off solution perfect for first-time users.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Machine Control System Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Machine Control System Market, Product Type Analysis

Total Stations

Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS)

Laser Scanners

Sensors

Others

Machine Control System Market, Equipment Analysis

Excavators

Loaders

Paving Systems

Graders

Dozers

Scrapers

Others

Machine Control System Market, End-Use Analysis

Manufacturing

Construction

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Mining

Marine

Others

Machine Control System Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



