DNA Plc’s financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2024

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 November 2023, 12:30 pm EET





In 2024, DNA will publish its financial statements bulletin, half year financial report and business reviews as follows:

7 February 2024: Financial statements bulletin for 2023

30 April 2024: January–March 2024 business review only as a press release

18 July 2024: Half year (January–June) 2024 financial report

30 October 2024: January–September 2024 business review only as a press release

DNA’s electronic annual report, which contains the complete Financial Statements 2023, will be published at the latest during the week starting from 4 March 2024 (week 10/2024).

DNA's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 21 March 2024.

Further information:

Timo Kipinoinen, CFO, DNA Plc, tel. +358 (0) 44 044 8131, timo.kipinoinen@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

