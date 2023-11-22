Medicated Shampoo Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 3.10% by 2034 | Future Market Insight Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medicated shampoo market is likely to surpass US$ 10,055 million in 2023 to reach US$ 13,654 million by 2034. The demand for medicated shampoo is predicted to rise at an average 3.10% CAGR over the forecast period.



The increasing prevalence of hair and scalp issues, such as dandruff and scalp dermatitis, has heightened the demand for specialized solutions. Consumers are increasingly turning to medicated shampoos to address these concerns effectively.

The rising awareness regarding the adverse effects of harsh chemical ingredients in traditional shampoos has led to a growing preference for natural and herbal formulations. This shift towards holistic and safer alternatives is driving the industry forward. Moreover, collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical companies and hair care specialists contribute to advanced formulations, enhancing the efficacy of medicated shampoos.

The medicated shampoo industry faces certain challenges. A major restraint is the lingering skepticism among some consumers regarding the effectiveness of medicated shampoos compared to conventional alternatives. Limited awareness and misconceptions about the potential side effects of active ingredients hinder widespread adoption. Additionally, the premium pricing of medicated shampoos poses a barrier, especially in price-sensitive markets.

The industry holds promising opportunities for expansion. The increasing focus on preventive healthcare and wellness has opened avenues for marketing medicated shampoos as a proactive solution for maintaining healthy hair and scalp. Leveraging technological advancements, such as personalized formulations tailored to individual needs, presents an exciting opportunity for market growth. Furthermore, the surge in online retail channels offers a broader reach, allowing companies to tap into a global consumer base.

In tune with evolving consumer preferences, the medicated shampoo industry is witnessing several noteworthy trends. One significant trend is the integration of traditional herbal extracts, such as Ayurvedic ingredients, into modern formulations.

Brands are capitalizing on the demand for natural and organic products, aligning with the broader trend of clean beauty. Another emerging trend is the convergence of dermatology and cosmetics, where medicated shampoos seamlessly blend pharmaceutical aspects with cosmetic appeal.

"Sustainable and eco-friendly formulations, coupled with cruelty-free practices, are gaining traction, reflecting the industry's response to heightened environmental consciousness. "Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Medicated Shampoo Market

The medicated shampoo industry in the United States is projected to rise at a moderate share of 2.50% through 2034.

in the United States is projected to rise at a moderate share of through 2034. The medicated shampoo industry in Germany is anticipated to register an average CAGR of 2.30% through 2034.

through 2034. Japan's medicated shampoo industry is expected to record a sluggish CAGR of 2.90% through 2034.

through 2034. Australia's medicated shampoo market is poised for expansion, with a steady CAGR of 4.40% through 2034.

through 2034. China's medicated shampoo industry is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 2.70% through 2034.

through 2034. India's medicated shampoo sector is likely to record a moderate CAGR of 4.40% through 2034.

through 2034. The United Kingdom's medicated shampoo industry is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 2.90% through 2034.



Key Players and Strategies for Success in the Medicated Shampoo Market

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

Summers Laboratories

Hain Celestial Group

Shiseido Company

Kao Corporation

Dabur

Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

Sanofi-Aventis

Coty Inc.

Unilever

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Kramer Laboratories Inc.

Nizoral

These companies offer a diverse array of medicated shampoos designed to address varying consumer needs related to different scalp types and hair issues. This demonstrates a strong commitment to research and development, investing significantly to introduce innovative medicated shampoo products.

Recent Developments

Johnson & Johnson Consumer has introduced a new medicated shampoo for sensitive scalps. The shampoo is formulated with a gentle cleanser and soothing ingredients that are designed to relieve the symptoms of dandruff and psoriasis.

Hain Celestial Group has launched a new line of natural and organic medicated shampoos. The shampoos are made with plant-based ingredients and are free from harsh chemicals.

Key Segments

By Type:

Bald Issues

Scalp Issues

Hairloss Issues

Dandruff Issues

By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



