PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd November 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-











Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

22/11/2023

Share Price:

£5.35243 Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/11/2023

Share Price:

£5.35243 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/11/2023 Simon Coles 23 23 3,460 Katy Wilde 23 23 5,234 Alan Dale 23 23 3,557 Benjamin Ford 23 23 1,931 Nicholas Wiles 23 23 1,835 Mark Latham 24 24 1,342 Tanya Murphy 23 23 1,437 Christopher Paul 24 24 3,961 Anthony Sappor 23 23 2,130 Jo Toolan 24 24 5,144 Stephen O’Neill 23 23 856 Anna Holness 23 23 856 Nick Williams 10 10 1,268 Rob Harding 23 23 140

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138