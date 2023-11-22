IronYun and HPE Introduce First AI-Powered Video Analytics Solution Validated on HPE ProLiant Gen 11

Stamford, CT, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IronYun®, a pioneer in video analytics, is proud to announce its collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to unveil a groundbreaking solution, validated on the HPE ProLiant Gen 11 server and purpose-built for vision AI applications. As a testament to IronYun’s excellence in the field, HPE has designated IronYun as the first-ever trusted Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for video analytics.

HPE, a global leader in enterprise technology solutions, has thrown its weight behind a system to optimize the performance of IronYun’s cutting-edge Vaidio AI Vision Platform. IronYun is also a member of NVIDIA Metropolis , a program focused on bringing to market a new generation of vision AI applications. The program nurtures a rich ecosystem and offers powerful developer tools to supercharge vision AI applications that are designed to make the world’s most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient.

Neil MacDonald, Executive Vice President & General Manager of HPE’s multi-billion-dollar, market-leading compute business, said, “HPE and IronYun are proud to partner and create new momentum in the market to build security- and camera- focused solutions, as well as enterprise IT and datacenter solutions that can use video in new ways to drive unique and high-value business outcomes.”

This HPE-IronYun validated solution marks a significant milestone in the world of video analytics, offering unparalleled efficiency, reliability, and scalability. The HPE ProLiant Gen 11 server, powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing and software, is purpose-built to provide the ideal operating infrastructure for IronYun’s best-in-class AI vision applications.

“IronYun is honored to be recognized by HPE as a most trusted ISV for video analytics,” said Paul Sun, President and CEO of IronYun. “This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment in the industry, where cutting-edge technology meets unparalleled expertise to deliver a solution that redefines the possibilities of video analytics. We are excited to showcase our joint efforts at HPE Discover in Barcelona and share the transformative potential of this validated solution.”

The joint solution will be prominently featured at the upcoming HPE Discover event in Barcelona, taking place from November 29 to December 1. IronYun will be part of the NVIDIA AI Pavilion at booth #1004, presenting live demonstrations and in-depth insights into the capabilities of the HPE ProLiant Gen 11 validated solution. The collaboration between IronYun and HPE represents a convergence of industry leaders, with IronYun’s Vaidio AI Vision Platform seamlessly integrated into HPE solutions, powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing technologies.

Visitors to the NVIDIA AI Pavilion can expect to witness real-world applications of this validated solution, showcasing how organizations across various industries can benefit from the technology. The solution is designed to address the evolving needs of video analytics, providing actionable insights, enhanced safety and security, and operational efficiency.

“We are thrilled to have IronYun as the first ISV for video analytics within the HPE ecosystem,” said [Andrew Taylor], [Title] at HPE. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower organizations to harness the full potential of video data. The HPE ProLiant Gen 11, combined with IronYun and NVIDIA technologies, represents a significant leap forward in the field of video analytics.”

The validated solution is set to revolutionize how organizations leverage video data, opening up new possibilities for security, retail, smart cities, manufacturing, materials inspection, logistics, hospitality, and beyond. IronYun’s Vaidio AI Vision Platform, coupled with the reliability of the HPE ProLiant Gen 11 and powered by the accelerated computing technologies of NVIDIA, creates a powerful synergy that sets a new standard for video analytics solutions.

About IronYun and the Vaidio AI Vision Platform:

IronYun is recognized as a “Major Player” in IDC’s 2021 and 2022 MarketScape for Video Analytics and Video Analytics as a Service. The Vaidio platform earned SIA New Product Showcase Awards for Commercial Monitoring, Video Analytics, and Loss Prevention in 2020, 2021, and 2023. Vaidio adds superior intelligence to any camera, integrating out of the box with 28 market-leading VMSs, and supporting 30+ mainstream video analytics functions and 200 in-market custom models. All these functions empower users with real-time monitoring and alerting, forensic video search capabilities, and invaluable business intelligence applications.

About HPE:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology leader, providing solutions that enable organizations to transform and thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. HPE's portfolio spans cloud, edge, and data center solutions, delivering unparalleled efficiency, security, and agility.