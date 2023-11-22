2023 AI Voice Cloning Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Voice Cloning Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, Service), By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), By Application (Gaming, Advertising), By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI voice cloning market size is expected to reach USD 9.75 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2023 to 2030

Advancements in AI technology drive the market, the need for personalized user experiences, and enhanced customer service. The market trends include deep learning and neural networks, NLP advancements, ethical considerations and regulation, and integration with AR & VR.

As the market continues to evolve, it holds immense potential for transforming various industries and creating new opportunities for personalized, interactive experiences. The potential misuse of AI clones is a significant ethical concern. AI voice clones can be used for malicious purposes, such as impersonation, fraud, or misinformation. It highlights the importance of responsible use and ensuring appropriate safeguards to prevent misuse.



It is becoming increasingly common for ethical guidelines and regulations to be developed to provide a framework for the ethical and responsible implementation of AI cloning practices. They are intended to guide AI cloning companies, developers, and users in adopting ethical practices and mitigating potential risks.

In addition, research is ongoing to address these concerns and establish standards for the responsible development and usage of AI cloning technologies. For instance, in July 2022, published research by Ali Javed from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Oakland University, Rochester, and the team mentioned the development of robust detectors that could detect voice replay or cloned voice attacks in Automated Speaker Verification (ASV). The existing binary-class-based detectors are still being prepared to fully combat the emerging threat of multiple attacks on ASV systems.



With the widespread implementation of remote work and virtual communication during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in demand for AI voice cloning technologies. These technologies enable the creation of virtual assistants, chatbots, and voice-based communication tools that facilitate remote interactions and enhance customer service.

The need for efficient and engaging virtual communication solutions has accelerated the adoption of AI voice cloning technologies. During the pandemic, there has been a significant increase in digital content consumption, including podcasts, audiobooks, and online videos.

AI voice cloning is crucial in generating high-quality and personalized voice content at scale. It has driven the demand for AI voice cloning solutions as businesses and content creators seek to provide engaging and captivating audio experiences to their audiences.



AI Voice Cloning Market Report Highlights

The software segment led the market in 2022 accounting for over 65% of the global revenue owing to rapid advancements in deep learning, speech synthesis, and voice conversion techniques

The on-premises segment held the largest revenue share of over 61% in 2022 as organizations opt for on-premise solutions to protect their intellectual property

The audiobooks & podcasting segment held the largest revenue share of over 17% in 2022, as it allows for a broader range of books to be converted into audio format, including those that may not have been feasible with human narrators alone

The media & entertainment segment held the largest revenue share of over 24% in 2022. A consistent voice identity, such as in customer support, virtual assistants, and Interactive Voice Response (IVR)systems, helps businesses reach their target audiences more effectively

Company Profiles

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Nuance Communications

Microsoft Corporation

LumenVox

Descript

iSpeech

CandyVoice

Amazon.com, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 AI Voice Cloning Market Variables and Trends

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook (Generative AI Market)

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.4.2 Market Restraint Impact Analysis

3.4.3 Industry Challenges

3.4.4 Industry Opportunities

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.6 Industry Analysis Tools



Chapter 4 AI Voice Cloning Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 AI Voice Cloning Market, by Component: Key Takeaways

4.2 Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3 AI Voice Cloning Market Estimates & Forecast, By Component (Revenue, USD Million)

4.4 Software

4.5 Service



Chapter 5 AI Voice Cloning Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 AI Voice Cloning Market, by Deployment: Key Takeaways

5.2 Deployment Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3 AI Voice Cloning Market Estimates & Forecast, By Deployment (Revenue, USD Million)

5.4 On-premises

5.5 Cloud



Chapter 6 AI Voice Cloning Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 AI Voice Cloning Market, by Application: Key Takeaways

6.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.3 AI Voice Cloning Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application (Revenue, USD Million)

6.4 Gaming

6.5 Advertising

6.6 Assistive Technologies

6.7 Chatbots and Virtual Assistants

6.8 Audiobooks and Podcasting

6.9 Others



Chapter 7 AI Voice Cloning Market: Vertical Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 AI Voice Cloning Market, by Type: Key Takeaways

7.2 Vertical Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.3 AI Voice Cloning Market Estimates & Forecast, By Vertical (Revenue, USD Million)

7.4 Media & Entertainment

7.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

7.6 Education and E-Learning

7.7 Others



Chapter 8 AI Voice Cloning Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 AI Voice Cloning Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 9 AI Voice Cloning Market - Competitive Landscape

9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2 Company Categorization

9.3 Participant's Overview

9.4 Financial Performance

9.4.1 Appendix

9.5 Product Benchmarking

9.6 AI Voice Cloning Software Market -Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

9.7 AI Voice Cloning Security & Surveillance Equipment Market - Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

9.8 AI Voice Cloning Appliances Market -Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

9.9 Company Heat Map Analysis

9.10 Strategy Mapping

9.10.1 Expansion

9.10.2 Mergers & Acquisition

9.10.3 Collaborations

9.10.4 New Product Launches

9.10.5 Research & Development

