Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Outlook Report 2023-2029: Growing Tourism Investments Bolsters Growth

The "Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Outlook | Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry, Forecast, Outlook & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market Forecast By Type, By Service Type, By Rental Type, By Booking Type, By Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2023-2029.



The Saudi Arabia vehicle rental market is expected to witness growth, primarily backed by the rapidly growing investment in the tourism sector, robust development of the logistics sector, as well as the rising preference of corporate players towards leasing cars.

Furthermore, the government's initiatives for the diversification of the economy away from oil, led by Saudi Vision 2030, would lead to the establishment of several new commercial entities in the country, thereby propelling the demand for transportation services over the coming years. This, in turn, would also augment the revenues of the vehicle rental market in Saudi Arabia.

The rapidly growing internet penetration in the country along with the growing inclination of customers, especially young users, to make travel bookings through online and mobile platforms, would bolster the market for online vehicle rental bookings. The airport and seaport expansion projects in the kingdom to strengthen the logistics industry would further drive the demand for commercial rental vehicles over the coming years.

