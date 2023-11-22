Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Outlook Report 2023-2029: Growing Tourism Investments Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Outlook | Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry, Forecast, Outlook & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market Forecast By Type, By Service Type, By Rental Type, By Booking Type, By Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2023-2029.
The Saudi Arabia vehicle rental market is expected to witness growth, primarily backed by the rapidly growing investment in the tourism sector, robust development of the logistics sector, as well as the rising preference of corporate players towards leasing cars.
Furthermore, the government's initiatives for the diversification of the economy away from oil, led by Saudi Vision 2030, would lead to the establishment of several new commercial entities in the country, thereby propelling the demand for transportation services over the coming years. This, in turn, would also augment the revenues of the vehicle rental market in Saudi Arabia.
The rapidly growing internet penetration in the country along with the growing inclination of customers, especially young users, to make travel bookings through online and mobile platforms, would bolster the market for online vehicle rental bookings. The airport and seaport expansion projects in the kingdom to strengthen the logistics industry would further drive the demand for commercial rental vehicles over the coming years.
Key Highlights of the Report
- Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Overview
- Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Outlook
- Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Forecast
- Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Revenues, for the Period 2019-2029F
- Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Revenues, By Type, for the Period 2019-2029F
- Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Revenues, By Service Type, for the Period 2019-2029F
- Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Revenues, By Booking Type, for the Period 2019-2029F
- Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Revenues, By Rental Type, for the Period 2019-2029F
- Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Revenues, By Regions, for the Period 2019-2029F
- Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Revenue Share, By Market Players
- Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Value Chain
- Covid-19 Impact on Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market
- Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Drivers and Restraints
- Company Profiles
- Key Strategic Recommendations
Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Key Performance Indicators
- Saudi Arabia Travel and Tourism Industry Outlook
- Saudi Arabia Hajj Outlook
- Saudi Arabia Hospitality Sector Outlook
Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Competitive Landscape
- Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Service Type
- Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Ownership Type
- Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Insurance Type
- Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters
- Saudi Arabia Vehicle Rental Market Revenue Ranking, By Brands, 2022
List Of Key Players In Vehicle Rental Business
- List of Key Players in the Bus Rental Service Market
- List Of Key Players (1000-2000 Fleet Size) in the Spot Rental Business
Company Profiles
- Theeb Rent a Car
- Hanco (Al Tala's International Transportation Co. Limited)
- Seera Group
- Arabian Hala Company (Avis Car Rental)
- Al-Jazira Equipment Company
- Al Jomaih Auto Rental (Ajar) (Enterprise Rent a Car)
- Al Wasilah Rent a Car Co Ltd (The Hertz Corporation)
- United International Transportation Company (Budget Rent a Car)
- Samara-Sixt KSA
