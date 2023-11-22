Workwear Market Surges Amidst Safety Concerns - US$ 45 Billion Projected Value by 2028

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workwear Market Forecast to 2028 - Global Analysis By Product Type, Category, End Use, Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The workwear market is on an upward trajectory, projected to hit US$ 45.74 billion by 2028 from a base of US$ 32.08 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Workwear is personal protective equipment such as cloths, helmet, gowns, glasses and others which are used by workers to ensure safety while working. Good workwear helps to increase the productivity as workers feels safe and work more efficiently. Moreover, some industrial jobs demand for certain clothing and equipment for employees so as to make them feel safe and secure while performing critical industrial task. Over the past few years, some of the factors such as trending work attires, rising industrial safety concerns form radiation, heat, chemicals, and others depending on industry has surged the demand for workwear.







Based on end use, the workwear market is segmented into construction, oil & gas, chemicals, healthcare, and others. The construction segment accounted for the largest share of the workwear market in 2020. However, the healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The healthcare industry is one of the prominent end users of workwear.



According to the 2021 report of the WHO, approximately 27 million men and women comprise the global nursing and midwifery workforce. There is a global shortage of workforce in the healthcare industry. Many healthcare centers are offering job opportunities. Hence, the rising need for a workforce in the healthcare sector, followed by extensive recruitment, is projected to fuel the demand for workwear. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, government regulatory bodies, such as World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN High Level Commission on Health Employment and Economic Growth (UHC), are focusing on investing in education and job creation in the healthcare sector to achieve improved health outcomes, global health security, and inclusive economic growth. Hence, the rising investment in healthcare workforces is driving the workwear market worldwide.



Based on region, the workwear market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM). In 2020, North America held the largest share of the workwear market, and Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising cases of occupational injuries, an increase in the number of surgeries and occupational deaths, high demand for safety apparel, growing expenditure on work safety by end users, such as oil & gas, food, automotive, and the presence of major market players are some of the prominent factors propelling the workwear market growth in North America.



In addition, stringent government regulations in the region regarding the safety of working professionals in factories and on sites, coupled with penalties for non-compliance with the standards, augmented the adoption of workwear. The rise in demand for industrial workwear, mainly from oil & gas, chemical, construction, healthcare, and other industries, is fueling the market growth in the region. Workers across these industries are exposed to various risks owing to the nature of the job or task. Therefore, these industries require functional and high-performance workwear, which endure such extremities at the workplace.



The key players operating in the workwear market include Carhartt, Inc.; Aramark; Alisco Group; Alexandra; 3M; A. LAFONT SAS; Fristads Kansas Group; Hultafors Group; and Lakeland Industries, Inc. These companies are focusing on new product launches and geographical expansions to meet the growing consumer demand worldwide.

Market Drivers

Increase in Number of Industrial Accidents

Introduction of Stringent Government Regulations

Market Restraints: Increased Adoption of Industrial Automation

Market Opportunities: Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies

Future Trends: Increasing Product Innovation with Latest Technologies

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $32.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $45.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





