Ocean Money Opens Doors to Exclusive Investment Opportunities

Zug, Switzerland, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain technology has revolutionised the way we manage our finances, offering newfound freedom and control. But with this empowerment comes the vital responsibility of managing wealth effectively. Ocean Money is setting the standard for the neobank industry, empowering clients to take charge and expand their financial horizons.





Ocean Money is ushering in a new era with its crypto-compliant digital wealth management platform. This platform equips clients with the confidence and tools they need to build and manage wealth, both within and beyond the crypto realm.

What Does Ocean Money's Wealth Management Platform Offer?

Ocean Money's wealth management platform aims to provide clients with investment services and opportunities that were once inaccessible due to financial and geographical barriers that have long plagued the wealth management industry.

In an industry shrouded in mystery and secrecy, Ocean Money is riding a wave of inclusivity and transparency. Regardless of clients’ level of investing experience, Ocean Money is delivering personalised and transparent wealth management solutions to supplement their financial journey.

The wealth management platform not only offers familiar crypto-friendly options such as spot buying and selling but also sets itself apart with three distinctive features.

Access to Unique Investment Opportunities

Ocean Money stands as one of the pioneers in offering a diverse range of crypto-enabled investment opportunities, from ETFs to tokenised real-world assets. Here's a glimpse of what their wealth management product brings to the table:

- Fractionalized Real Estate: Breaking down the barriers that have kept real estate investment exclusive for centuries, Ocean Money enables everyday investors to access small portions of real estate assets, providing exposure to the market without breaking the bank.

- Crypto ETFs: Say goodbye to the crypto casino and the complexity of managing individual positions. Ocean Money allows clients to invest in a diversified portfolio of crypto-assets through managed ETF products, reducing risk and narrow exposure.

- BTC Mining Fund: The Bitcoin mining industry is now open to Ocean Money clients. Clients can invest in Bitcoin Mining Funds, profiting from the creation of new Bitcoins.

- Early Stage Access: Ocean Money’s partnerships with Venture Capitalists, provides clients access to tokenised VC funds, granting them entry into pre-IPO companies and portfolios.



Recently, during an X Space event , Ocean Money's CEO, Adam Dignan, announced that partner VC firms are allocating funds to be tokenised. This exclusive access allows clients to invest in some of the most promising pre-IPO companies.

- Access to Previously illiquid Markets: Through tokenisation, Ocean Money is breaking down the walls that kept certain assets out of the hands of general investors. By tokenising assets, Ocean Money is bringing liquidity to illiquid markets, providing accessibility to previously exclusive investments.

Airtight Security

Ocean Money's industry-leading technology not only excels in trade execution but also in client security. In a recent interview , their CTO, Adam Javaid, highlighted their "multi-layered security architecture that goes beyond just encryption and firewalls."

Through partnerships with leading blockchain and smart contract audit firm CertiK, and digital asset custodian Fireblocks, Ocean Money ensures "a secure transition of assets between traditional finance systems and blockchain."

Access to Secondary Markets

Utilising blockchain technology to tokenise assets, Ocean Money can facilitate efficient secondary markets for a plethora of assets. From tokenised venture funds to real estate, the offerings Ocean Money has for secondary market assets is beyond expectation, and gives clients a chance to own assets previously out of their reach.

The secondary markets were previously exclusive to elite financiers and funds, and with Ocean Money’s new technology, they are now accessible to anyone on the platform, giving investors a wider, more diversified choice of investments.

Ready to Dive into the Future of Wealth Management?

Ocean Money's wealth management platform empowers clients to seize control of their financial destiny. Backed by cutting-edge technology, top-tier security solutions, and a user-friendly interface, Ocean Money ensures the best possible experience.

