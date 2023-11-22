North America Mini And Midi Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Report 2023: Market Projected to Reach USD 5.64 Billion by 2030 - Shale Reserves and Tight Gas Exploration Fuel HDD Growth

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Mini And Midi Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Machine Type (Pile Driver), By Application, By Machine Size, By Parts Type, By Tooling, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America mini and midi horizontal directional drilling market size is estimated to reach USD 5.64 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030

The growing energy demand, particularly for natural gas, has prompted industry participants to process and employ highly efficient extraction techniques to obtain optimum yields. Increasing exploration and production activities in the region are anticipated to steer the horizontal directional drilling (HDD) industry, which is expected to further drive the demand for HDD over the forecast period.







The production and extraction of unconventional gases in the U. S. since 2006 has not only created a sustainable impact on the gas supply in North America but has also triggered fundamental changes in the oil & gas market. Shale reserves and tight gas are expected to account for most of the natural gas exploration from 2023 to 2030.

This is expected to boost oil & gas drilling activities in the region using mini & midi HDD machines. The growing demand for broadband services in North America is expected to drive investment in the optical fiber cable network. The next-generation broadband technologies, such as FTTx and LTE, are expected to increase the deployment of optical fiber cables in the region.



The North America market for mini and midi HDD is projected to witness substantial growth owing to rising oil & gas exploration and rapid growth of the telecommunication industry.



North America Mini And Midi Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Report Highlights

In terms of machine type, the utility vibratory plow segment held the largest revenue share of 26.40% in 2022 and is further expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. This machine drills underground to install flexible conduits at an appropriate depth, creating a path to pull pipeline or fiber cable through. These machines are used in the telecommunication industry for fiber cable installation and in the O&G industry for pipeline installation

In terms of region, the U. S. is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period. The region is expected to witness more than 500 offshore projects dedicated to petrochemical and refinery pipeline installations by 2027. The U. S. is North America's most significant seamless oil and tubular product consumer. The growth of offshore HDD machines and their ability to drill in increasing water depths has boosted the demand for mini & midi HDD machines. Mexico is likely to display a substantial growth rate during the projected period

In terms of application, the offshore segment held the largest share of 67.90% in 2022 owing to increasing exploration and production of oil and gas from offshore fields. On May 1, 2023, QatarEnergy announced an expansion in its offshore oil exploration activities, which has necessitated the demand for HDD machines in Canada in collaboration with Exxon Mobil Corporation

In terms of machine size, the mini segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Significant companies are involved in manufacturing mini-HDD machines specifically designed for smaller conduits and pipeline installations. In 2023, AT&T Intellectual Property collaborated with BlackRock, Inc. to install fiber optic internet cables in Florida metro areas. This project has necessitated the use of mini-HDD machines and aimed to expand their 5G wireless networks across the United States

Based on parts type, the rigs segment held the largest revenue share of 32.40% in 2022 owing to the application of underground utility installation, which includes installation of pipelines, cables, and conduits without disturbing the surface in industries such as construction and telecommunication for infrastructural development

In terms of tooling, the transition rod segment held the largest revenue share of 27.13% in 2022 due to its ability to effectively manage the lateral and torsional stresses generated during deep-hole RC drilling. Transition bars are used under the stress of HDD projects for stress redistribution. The HDD drive collars, chucks, and subs segment has emerged as the fastest-growing segment

In terms of end-use, the oil & gas extraction segment held the largest revenue share of 33.86% in 2022. This growth is attributed to the application of HDD in oil and gas exploration and production from onshore fields for various exploration and production activities carried out in the region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 108 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered North America

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Impact Analysis

More economic, reliable, and efficient trenching as compared to other technologies

Increasing Oil & Gas Drilling Activities

Market Restraint Impact Analysis

Lack of skilled personnel

High capital cost of mini & midi HDD machines

Industry Challenges

Damages due to cross-bore technique

Industry opportunities

Rise in the Growth of the Telecommunication Industry

Business Environment Analysis: North America Mini & Midi Horizontal Directional Drilling Market

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on North America Mini & Midi Horizontal Directional Drilling Market

East European Geopolitical Implications on the North America Mini & Midi Horizontal Directional Drilling Market

Global Mini & Midi Horizontal Directional Drilling Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Competitive Landscape

Recent Developments & Their Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

Financial Performance

Product Benchmarking

Company Market Positioning

Company Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Strategy Mapping

Expansions

Mergers & acquisitions

Collaborations

New facility/product launches

Company Profiles

Barbco, Inc.

Creighton Rock Drill Ltd.

Direct Horizontal Drilling, Inc.

Ellingson Companies

Ferguson Michiana Inc.

Horizontal Technology, Inc.

Inrock Drilling Systems, Incorporated

Kondex Corporation U.S.A.

Laney Directional Drilling Co.

Mccloskey International

Mclaughlin Group, Inc.

Midwest Underground Technology, Inc.

Prime Horizontal

The Charles Machines Works, Inc. (Ditch Witch)

The Toro Company

Vector Magnetics LLC

Vermeer Corporation

Vision Directional Drilling

Vmt Gmbh Gesellschaft Fur Vermessungstechnik

Machine Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Utility Vibratory Plow

Utility Tractor

Pile Driver

Foundation Machines

Boring Machines

Others

Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

On-Shore

Off-Shore

Machine Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

Mini

Midi

Parts Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Rigs

Pipes

Bits

Reamers

Tooling Estimates & Trend Analysis

Transition Rods

HDD Drill Rods

HDD Paddle Bits

HDD Drive Collars, Chucks, and Subs

HDD Swivels & Pulling Equipment

Others

End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Oil & Gas Extraction

Utility

Telecommunication

