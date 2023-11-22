C-Beauty Growth Strategies and Market Outlook - Rising E-commerce Penetration in China Boosts Growth of C-beauty Brands

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uncovering C-Beauty: Growth Strategies and Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



C-beauty brands outperformed the market in China in the last five years, particularly in skin care and colour cosmetics. Benefiting from strong digital capabilities and marketing strategies, C-beauty is winning younger consumers. However, the challenges facing C-beauty brands are how to build solid competitiveness for sustainable growth. Expansions of C-beauty brands to fragrances and overseas will bring them to compete with foreign brands in the broader market on an equal footing.



C-beauty brands overall outperform the market in China in the last five years



C-beauty brands have seen strong growth in beauty and personal care in China. Among the top 20 brands in colour cosmetics, the portion of the retail value of C-beauty brands doubled from 14% to 26% between 2017 and 2022. C-beauty brands like Winona, Proya, and Florasis thanks to their strong digital capabilities and the rising e-commerce penetration in China.



Confluence of five factors supports the rise of C-beauty brands



A group of factors has accelerated the boom in C-beauty brands in the market. A mature industry supply chain, changing consumer awareness, a highly developed digital landscape, the availability of sufficient talent, and government and capital market investment have contributed to the increase in the number and quality of C-beauty brands in China.



C-beauty brands seek solid competitiveness to extend the lifecycle



After rapid growth, a significant challenge for C-beauty brands is maintaining their performance and finding a second growth curve for a solid market position. C-beauty brands seek future growth in areas like R&D, brand value communication, and premiumisation.



C-beauty brands will compete with foreign brands in the broader market



Expansions of C-beauty brands to fragrances and overseas will bring them to compete with foreign brands in the broader market on an equal footing. However, the country-based label of beauty brands will gradually play a minor role when consumers purchase; only the products with substantive innovations will win the market.





The rise of C-beauty

Rising e-commerce penetration in China boosts the growth of C-beauty brands

C-beauty companies’ ranking climbs in colour cosmetics and facial skin care over 2017-2022

C-beauty brands are mainly priced at a mass (under USD30) price point

Confluence of five factors behind the rise of C-beauty

C-beauty brands improve product quality to tear off “dupe” labels

C-beauty brands act rapidly and flexibly to meet consumers’ volatile needs

Consumer education on ingredients and claims enables C-beauty to target consumer concerns

Synergy of digital-native brands and digital-native consumers maximises C-beauty’s growth

C-beauty seeks to diversify growth capacities

C-beauty brands will need solid competitiveness to extend the lifecycle

Competitive R&D and product quality are the keys to C-beauty’s sustainable growth

Embedding social values to the communication strategy helps Proya’s transformation

With mass market appearing at saturation, C-beauty companies target premiumisation

Future outlook and implications

“C-scent” emerges with China consumers’ growing demand for sophisticated lifestyles

C-beauty brands actively explore expansions overseas

C-beauty has not yet developed as an influential label in the minds of global consumers

G lobal awareness of C- beauty is growing, but its association with innovation falls short

Implications for international beauty and personal care companies

