Pad Printing Machine Market Size Worth USD 1,830.5 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pad printing machine market size was USD 1,078.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising technological advancements in pad printing machines and usage of pad printing machines in end-use industries and increasing integration of Machine Learning (ML) and use of robots are key factors driving market revenue growth.

A pad printing machine is used to print simple or intricate designs on a material or product, which can print a simple image with single color or complex one with multiple graphics. Another major use of automatic pad printing equipment is in the electronics industry. Printing on electronic parts, such as circuit boards, toggles, and buttons, can be performed with these machines. The printing process is critical in the electronics sector as it allows for feature identification, which is required for assurance of quality and compliance with regulations.

In the electronics industry, automatic pad printers are designed for handling small and delicate components while producing prints of excellent quality with high precision. The printing is carried out with non-contact printing, which protects the elements. The promotional products industry is another big user of automatic pad printing technology, which are used to print logos and graphics on promotional items such as pens, keychains, and mugs. The printing method is crucial in the promotional items market since it allows for product personalization, making these more appealing to customers. Pad printers used in the promotional products industry are designed to handle various substrates while creating high-quality prints with vibrant colors.

In addition, leading companies focusing on new product launches and taking initiatives, which is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 27 November 2020, Rapid Robotics released its first ready-to-work robot machine worker, which is intended to provide contract manufacturers with an easy, cost-effective approach to automate typical machine functions and cope with offshore facilities. It can handle simple jobs, such as injection molding, pad printing, heat stamping, and pick and place, as well as dozens of more activities in industries including medical devices and electronics.

However, high initial investment of these pad printing machines is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Pad printing has been and continues to be a popular procedure across various sectors for complicated substrates, uneven forms and surfaces, and increased versatility.

Pad Printing Machine Report Summary



Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1,078.0 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 5.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 1,830.5 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, printer type, material, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled TOSH S.r.l., Inkcups Now., TECA-PRINT USA, Comec Italia srl, Mascoprint Developments Ltd., TAMPONCOLOR, AUTOTRAN INC., Printex USA, Engineered Printing Solutions, and DECO TECH Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Pad Printing Machine Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global pad printing machine market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective pad printing machine solutions.

Some major players included in the global pad printing machine market report are:

TOSH S.r.l. Inkcups Now TECA-PRINT USA Comec Italia srl Mascoprint Developments Ltd. TAMPONCOLOR AUTOTRAN INC. Printex USA Engineered Printing Solutions DECO TECH



Pad Printing Machine Latest Industry News

On 28 February 2023, Inkcups, a global printing industry leader, announced a complete rebranding of the company's well-regarded and best-selling Helix machine as the Helix 2.0. The company produces a more modern and enhanced Helix and Double Helix machine, as well as a completely new digital cylinder printer, with a new streamlined design, higher speeds, and advanced features, to elevate customers' straight and conical decoration capabilities.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The medical and healthcare industry segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global pad printing machine market in 2022. This is because professional pad printing for medical devices is required to achieve consistent markings and repeatability. Pad printers are capable of printing on a wide variety of medical equipment, including tubes, catheters, shafts, clips, syringe handles, adapters, housings, and connectors. In addition, pad printing is frequently more cost-effective than other printing technologies including digital.

The automotive industry segment is expected to register moderately fast revenue growth rate in the global pad printing machine market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing popularity of pad printing in the automotive industry due to their ease of use, simplicity, and high efficiency. Pad printing, among other things, is used to put markings on medical products. In addition, this method is becoming more popular in the medical area as well as among food makers, which can transfer not only paint but also various other substances such as glue or food coloring.

Emergen Research has segmented the global pad printing machine market on the basis of product type, printer type, material, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Single color Multi-color Rotary

Printer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Rotary Flatbed

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Silicone Pads Tamp Print Pads Urethane Pads

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Automotive Industry Electronics Industry Medical and Healthcare Industry Textile and Novelties Industry Aerospace Industry Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

