Medical Aesthetics Market Size Worth USD 43.2 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical aesthetics market size was USD 15.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. Key factors propelling this growth include the increasing awareness of aesthetic procedures, a surge in the adoption of minimally invasive devices, a rising demand for home-based aesthetic procedures, and continuous technological advancements in aesthetic devices.

Minimally invasive and non-surgical aesthetic treatments are gaining popularity, offering practical and risk-free alternatives to traditional surgery. Procedures such as Botox, dermal fillers, laser therapy, chemical peels, and microdermabrasion are on the rise due to their minimal downtime, making them optimal for quick recovery and the resumption of routine activities. The total number of non-surgical cosmetic operations increased by 44% in 2021 compared to surgical cosmetic procedures, with a substantial growth of 63% in the body procedures category. This trend is driven by accessibility, adaptability, and reduced scarring concerns associated with non-surgical treatments.

The rising demand for home-based cosmetic procedures is a significant driver, fueled by the increasing prevalence of dermatological diseases like acne, psoriasis, and skin cancer. However, poor reimbursement conditions pose a restraint to market growth, as cosmetic procedures, equipment, and devices are often not covered by insurance providers. Recent trends include the growth of medical aesthetics tourism, the destigmatization of aesthetic procedures, and the use of the internet to find the best providers.

The facial aesthetic product segment led the market in 2022, driven by the increasing number of individuals seeking a youthful appearance and disposable financial resources. Notably, Allergan Aesthetics introduced the SkinMedica Even & Correct Collection, focusing on lightening treatments and dark-spot reduction creams. The cosmetic implant segment is expected to experience moderate growth due to clear regulatory requirements, the acceptance of bio-implants, and an increase in target diseases. Noteworthy approvals include Allergan's NATRELLE INSPIRA Soft Touch breast implants and Sientra Inc.'s gel breast implants.

The non-surgical procedures segment is anticipated to hold a significant revenue share, driven by the increasing popularity of lipolysis. Technological advancements, product introductions like Lumenis Ltd.'s NuEra Tight, and growing awareness among the elderly contribute to this segment's growth. Hospitals and clinics are expected to register fast revenue growth, driven by automated systems, early disease diagnosis, and the digitization of patient workflows. Beauty centers and medical spas, offering non-invasive skin rejuvenation procedures, are projected to account for the largest revenue share.

North America dominated the market in 2022, driven by experienced cosmetic surgeons, increased adoption of cosmetic operations, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The Cleveland Clinic Organization estimates over 15 million cosmetic surgery treatments annually in the U.S.

The Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest revenue growth, attributed to rising awareness of anti-aging surgeries, medical tourism, improved healthcare infrastructure, and affordable treatment costs. Government policies promoting cosmetic medicine standardization contribute to market growth.

Europe is expected to account for a substantial revenue share, driven by the demand for high-quality aesthetic procedures, established healthcare infrastructure, and an effective reimbursement system. The rising number of aesthetic operations is also a contributing factor. The global medical aesthetics market is experiencing significant growth driven by a shift towards minimally invasive treatments, increasing demand for home-based procedures, and ongoing technological advancements. Market players are responding with innovative products, contributing to the expansion of the industry.

Medical Aesthetics Report Summary

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 15.3 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 11.0% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 43.2 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, procedure, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sientra, Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Medytox, Alma Lasers, Candela Corporation, Merz Pharma, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Galderma, Cutera, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd., Aerolase Corp, A.R.C. Laser GmbH, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Quanta System, Sciton, Sharp Light Techniques Inc., Venus Concept, and Bohus BioTech AB Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Medical Aesthetics Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global medical aesthetic market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective medical aesthetic solutions.

Some major players included in the global medical aesthetic market report are:

AbbVie Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Sientra, Inc.

Lumenis Be Ltd.

Medytox

Alma Lasers

Candela Corporation

Merz Pharma

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Galderma

Cutera

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.

Aerolase Corp

A.R.C. Laser GmbH

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.

Quanta System

Sciton

Sharp Light Techniques Inc.

Venus Concept

Bohus BioTech AB

Medical Aesthetics Latest Industry News

In June 2022, Cynosure Inc. introduced PicoSure Pro as the latest update to the PicoSure platform. PicoSure Pro uses pressure rather than heat to deliver energy in a trillionth of a second and offers all skin types secure and productive treatments for undesired pigmentation and skin rejuvenation.

In March 2021, Bausch Health Companies Inc. and its Solta Medical business launched the U.S. release of the Clear and Brilliant Touch laser, a cutting-edge product that offers a customized and more comprehensive treatment protocol by giving patients of all ages and skin types with the advantages of two wavelengths.

Medical Aesthetics Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global medical aesthetic market on the basis of product, procedure, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Facial Aesthetic Products Botulinum Toxin Dermal Fillers Microdermabrasion Products Chemicals Peels Cosmetics Implants Breast Implants Silicone Breast Implants Saline Breast Implants Gluteal Implants Facial Implants Skin Aesthetic Devices Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices Micro Needling Products Light Therapy Devices Body Contouring Devices Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Devices Cellulite Reduction Devices Liposuctions Devices Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners Hair Removal Devices Laser Hair Removal Devices Intense Pulse Light Hair Removal Devices Tattoo Removal Devices Thread Lift Products Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products Nail Treatment Laser Devices

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Surgical Procedures Breast Augmentation Rhinoplasty Facelift and Body lift Other Surgical Procedures Non-Surgical Procedures Anti-Aging and Skin Rejuvenation Tattoo and Scar Removal Hair Removal Lypolysis Other Non-Surgical Procedures

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas Beauty Centers Home Care Settings



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



