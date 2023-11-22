Needles Market Size Worth USD 15.27 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global needles market size was USD 6.91 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Key drivers include the increasing number of hospitals and clinics in emerging countries, a surge in chronic illnesses like cancer and diabetes, and advancements in healthcare systems. The market is witnessing a rise in demand for various needle products, catering to diverse medical needs such as blood collection, dental procedures, and surgical interventions.

The expansion of the healthcare sector, both public and private, especially in developing countries, is a primary driver of market growth. The prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer and circulatory conditions, underscores the demand for needles. The World Health Organization reports approximately 24 million global deaths annually attributed to chronic diseases, creating awareness about the risks of retractable needles. Additionally, the rising use of syringes globally contributes to market growth. Traditional needle-based methods face challenges from the growing use of needle-free technologies. Regulatory standards, compliance requirements, high production costs, and environmental sustainability concerns related to needle disposal are factors potentially restraining market revenue growth.

Technological advancements have led to the creation of safer, more effective needle products. Safety-engineered devices, such as safety syringes, aim to prevent needle stick injuries, enhancing medical worker safety and increasing syringe demand. Pen needles dominate the market, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes. The International Diabetes Federation reports a significant increase in diabetic cases, with pen needles being preferred for insulin administration due to their convenience.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2501

Suture needles are expected to experience moderate growth due to the rising need for minimally invasive surgical techniques. Safety needles are expected to witness fast growth due to increased awareness of needle stick injuries and legislative efforts promoting their use. Conventional needles, particularly bevel needles, maintain a large market share due to their widespread use and surgeon familiarity. Hypodermic needles hold a significant market share, driven by their versatile applications in various medical procedures. Intravenous needles are expected to see the fastest growth, supported by the increasing number of healthcare providers relying on these instruments for safe and effective patient care.

North America leads the market due to high rates of cardiac diseases, severe illnesses, and surgical procedures. Contracts awarded by the Department of Defense for safety needles and syringes further highlight the region's commitment to healthcare safety.

Europe is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth, driven by increasing diabetes prevalence and favorable reimbursement policies. Developments in the German healthcare system contribute to improved accessibility to treatments.

The Asia Pacific market is poised for significant growth, attributed to rising chronic diseases, advanced medical technologies, and an aging population. Japan is expected to lead the APAC market, benefiting from low production costs and a robust healthcare industry.

The global needles market is thriving, fueled by the expansion of healthcare facilities, technological advancements, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The market's future growth is anticipated, especially in regions like Europe and the Asia Pacific, where healthcare developments and rising awareness are contributing factors.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2501

Needles Report Summary

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 6.91 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 8.7% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 15.27 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, type, application, delivery mode, end-use, material, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Medtronic, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, Abcam plc, Merck KgaA, Promega Corporation, Siemens, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Stryker, Smiths Medical, Hilgenberg, Ethicon, Hamilton Company, and Terumo Corporation Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Needles Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global needles market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective needle market solutions.

Some major players included in the global needle market report are:

Medtronic

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN

Abcam plc

Merck KgaA

Promega Corporation

Siemens

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Stryker

Smiths Medical

Hilgenberg

Ethicon

Hamilton Company

Terumo Corporation

Needles Latest Industry News

On 5 October 2020, Credence MedSystems partnered with SCHOTT AG to apply Credence Companion technology to SCHOTT's pre-fillable syriQ glass and SCHOTT TOPPAC polymer syringe systems.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2501

Needles Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global needles market on the basis of product, type, application, delivery mode, material, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Suture Needles Blood Collection Needles Ophthalmic Needle Dental Needles Insufflation Needles Pen Needles Standard Needles Safety Needles Biopsy and Aspiration Needles Core Biopsy Needles Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Needles Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Conventional Needles Bevel Needles Blunt Fill Needles Vented Needles Filter Needles Safety Needles Active Needles Passive Needles

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Diagnostic Application Therapeutics Application

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hypodermic Needles Intravenous Needles Intramuscular Needles Intraperitoneal Needles

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Stainless Steel Needles Plastic Needles Glass Needles PEEK Needles

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals Diagnostic centers Home Healthcare Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/needles-market

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Joint Reconstruction Market By Joint Type (Knees, Hips, Shoulder, Ankle, and Others), By End-use (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others), By Technique, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market By Probe (Linear Probe, Curved Array Probe), By Technology (Supraclavicular Block, Interscalene Block, Infraclavicular Block, Axillary Block), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Specialty Enzymes Market By Source(Microorganisms, Plants, Animals), By Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases), By Form (Liquid, Dry), By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Plant Genomics Market By Type (Genetic Engineering, Molecular Engineering, Genome Editing), By Genomic Property (Yield Improvement, Herbicide Tolerance, Disease Resistance), By Objective (DNA Extraction and Purification, DNA/RNA Sequencing, Genotyping, Gene Expression Profiling, GMO-Trait Purity Testing, Marker-Assisted Selection), By Application (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market By Application (Orthopedic Implants, Cardiovascular Implants, Ocular Implants, Dental Implants, Others), By Material (Metals and Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Polymers, Biologics, Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, Academic and Research Institutes), By Region Forecast to 2028

Tumor Genomics Market By Technique Next Generation Sequencing Technique (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microarray, In-Situ Hybridization (ISH), Immunohistochemistry (ICH), Others (Mass Spectrometry and Flow Cytometry), By Application: Diagnostics and Monitoring, Drug Discovery and Development, Biomarker Discovery, By End use: Academics and Research Organizations, Hospitals and Ambulatory Clinics, Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, By Region, Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com