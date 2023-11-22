Thrombosis And Hemostasis Biomarkers Research Report 2023: Point-of-Care Analyzers Gain Traction - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thrombosis And Hemostasis Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Analyzers, Reagents & Consumables), By Test Location, By Test Type, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global thrombosis and hemostasis biomarkers market size is expected to reach USD 7.92 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.90% from 2023 to 2030
The rapid growth of the market is attributable to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as pancreatic cancer, the rise in the geriatric population, the growing demand for personalized medicines, and advancements in technology.
The thrombosis & hemostasis biomarkers industry has grown significantly in recent years, with changes in adoption patterns and the introduction of novel technologies. The increasing trend of adopting POC analyzers in the market is creating traction for small-sized analyzers. Increasing research on mini- and microdevices is anticipated to continue over the coming years. For instance, in June 2022, Dr. Arnold Lining Ju announced the development of a microdevice that can detect blood clots and can be used to detect early signs of a heart attack.
The prevalence of chronic diseases such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), and pancreatic cancer is anticipated drive the need for thrombosis & hemostasis biomarkers to detect the probability of hemostasis. Chronic diseases have a tendency to damage blood vessels, leading to the formation of clots that can block blood flow and cause serious health complications, such as stroke & heart attack. For instance, pulmonary embolism (PE), is a serious medical condition that occurs in the legs and travels to the lung, obstructing blood flow.
As per American Lung Association, in January 2023, PE affected nearly 900,000 people in the U.S. and nearly 33% of the people affected by (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE) experience recurrence of PE in ten years. Therefore, high prevalence and significant repetition of cases will lead to an increase in the demand for thrombosis & hemostasis biomarkers.
Furthermore, key players operating in the market are focusing on different forms of strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions to increase their respective position in the thrombosis & hemostasis biomarkers industry. For instance, in January 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., announced a partnership with AstraZeneca to manufacture a blood-based and solid tissue companion diagnostic test for Tagrisso.
This was expected to propel the thrombosis and hemostasis biomarkers industry. Additionally, in May 2022, Quidel Corporation acquired Ortho Clinical Diagnostics for USD 6 billion. The new company was named QuidelOrtho. Through this acquisition, Quidel gained access to Ortho Clinical Diagnostics' biomarker tests portfolio.
Thrombosis And Hemostasis Biomarkers Market Report Highlights
- Reagents and consumables segment of the market held the largest revenue share in 2022 and is attributable to the heightened prevalence of bleeding and coagulation disorders in the global population
- Clinical laboratory tests led the overall market in 2022, owing to their ability to diagnose and identify abnormalities in the blood clotting process while processing a high volume of samples
- Post-thrombin (PT) test held the largest revenue share in 2022, attributable to the test quality which allows monitoring the effectiveness of anticoagulant medications
- Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) held the largest revenue share in 2022, owing to its high prevalence and the high mortality risk
- Diagnostic centers held the largest revenue share in 2022, attributable to the growing reliance of hospitals on diagnostic centers for testing and the presence of specialized equipment to provide faster test results
- North America dominated the market in 2022 which can be attributed to a significant prevalence of thrombosis and hemostasis disorders, along with access to advanced technology
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$5.01 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.92 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Market Driver Analysis
- Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases
- Incidence Data Of Pancreatic Cancer
- Growing Geriatric Population
- Increasing Demand For Personalized Medicine
- Advancements In Technology
Market Restraint Analysis
- High Cost Of Diagnostic Tests
- Complexity Of Thrombotic Events
Thrombosis & Hemostasis Biomarkers Market Analysis Tools
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Pestle Analysis
Competitive Landscape
- Company Categorization
- Strategy Mapping
- New Product Launch
- Partnerships
- Acquisition
- Collaboration
- Funding
- Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2022
Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Abbott
- BioMerieux SA
- Werfen
- HORIBA Ltd.
- Quidel Corporation
- Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.
- Biomedica Diagnostics
Segment Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
- Analyzers
- Reagents & Consumables
Segment Analysis, By Test Location, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
- Clinical Laboratory Tests
- Point-Of-Care Tests
Segment Analysis, By Test Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
- D-Dimer
- Anti-Thrombin Iii
- Plasminogen
- Fibrin/Fibrinogen
- Soluble Fibrin
- Selectins
- Factor Viii
- Pt
- Aptt
- Others
Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
- Deep Vein Thrombosis (Dvt)
- Pulmonary Embolism (Pe)
- Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (Dic)
- Others
Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Academic & Research Institute
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
