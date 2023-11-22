Healthcare CRO Services Global Market Report 2023: Early Phase Development; Clinical Development Services; Laboratory Services; Consulting Services Forecast to 2032

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare CRO Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare CRO services market is expected to grow from $52.31 billion in 2022 to $56.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The healthcare CRO services market is expected to reach $78.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



The report provides healthcare CRO services market statistics, including healthcare CRO services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a healthcare CRO services market share, detailed healthcare CRO services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the healthcare CRO services industry.

The rise in healthcare expenditures is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare CRO services market going forward. Health expenditures refer to all costs associated with providing health services, family planning activities, nutrition programs, and emergency help focusing on health. A larger pool of financing for medical research and development is made possible by rising healthcare spending, increasing demand for healthcare CRO services, and their ability to assist clinical trials and studies.

For instance, in February 2023, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a US-based federal agency, in 2021, the United States spent 4.3 trillion dollars, or $12,914 per person, on health care, a 2.7 % increase compared with the previous year. Further, spending on healthcare accounted for 18.3 % of the country's GDP. Therefore, the rise in healthcare expenditures is driving the growth of the healthcare CRO services market.



Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare CRO services market. Major companies operating in the healthcare CRO services market are concentrating on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2020, Labcorp, a US-based healthcare company, and Labcorp Drug Development (formerly Covance), a US-based contract research organization, launched solutions for the extensive preclinical, clinical, and post-approval development of cell and gene therapies. These solutions are intended to decrease time and risk for sponsors at every stage and along the continuum of their therapeutic development requirements.



In July 2021, ICON plc, an Ireland-based clinical research organization, acquired PRA Health Science for $12 billion. With this acquisition, ICON plc aimed to improve operations to alter clinical trials and hasten biopharma clients' commercial success by creating desperately needed pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Further, the acquisition allowed ICON plc to concentrate on utilizing data, using technology, and reaching out to various patient populations to hasten the creation of new drugs. PRA Health Sciences Inc. is a US-based contract research organization (CRO) that offers data solutions and outsourced clinical development services.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare CRO services market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The countries covered in the healthcare CRO services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



