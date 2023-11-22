Hemostats Market is Expected to Reach $3.7 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemostats market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.7 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Hemostats play a crucial role in controlling bleeding during surgical procedures. Considering the severe effects of post-surgery adhesion formation in patients, the importance of products such as hemostats is increasing in the market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=9571619

Hemostats Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $3.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% Market Size Available for 2018–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Formulation, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging economies Key Market Driver Growing volume of surgical procedures performed

Over the years, the hemostats market has witnessed significant technological advancements. In recent years, the hemostats market has witnessed a remarkable surge in novel advancements, revolutionizing the way we manage bleeding and promote surgical hemostasis. The future holds promise for the development of new hemostatic agents to address bleeding disorders and other related medical conditions. Ongoing research and advancements in medical science are paving the way for innovative solutions that are more effective, safer, and tailored to individual patient needs. Also, continuous advancements in hemostats in terms of productivity, ease of use, and improved workflows have generated significant interest among research laboratories and other end users. This has increased the adoption of hemostats.

Based on type, the global hemostats market is segmented into oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats, thrombin-based hemostats, combination hemostats, gelatin-based hemostats, collagen-based hemostats, and other hemostats. In 2022, the oxidized regenerated cellulose-based (ORC) hemostats segment dominated the hemostats market. The cost-effectiveness of ORC-based hemostatic agents, relative to their clinical benefits, is a key factor contributing to their market dominance.

Based on formulation, the hemostats market is segmented into matrix & gel hemostats, sheet & pad hemostats, sponge hemostats, and powder hemostats. In 2022, the matrix & gel hemostats segment account for the largest share of the hemostats market due to their widespread adoption driven by their well-rounded efficacy and ease of application.

The global hemostats market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to experience the highest CAGR. Many countries in the Asia Pacific region have been experiencing steady growth in healthcare expenditure. Growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, the growing per capita income, the expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various APAC countries, and the presence of high-growth markets in the region.

Buy a Hemostats Industry Report (222 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures):

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=9571619

Hemostats market major players covered in the report, such as:

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Baxter International (US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

B. Braun SE (Germany)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Teleflex Incorporated (US)

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Hemostasis, LLC (US)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Integra LifeSciences (US)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK)

Samyang Holdings Corporation (South Korea)

Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc. (US)

GELITA MEDICAL GmbH (Germany)

Dilon Technologies, Inc. (US)

Betatech Medical (Turkey)

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)

BioCer Entwicklungs-GmbH (Germany)

Unilene (US)

Katsan Medical Devices (Turkey)

Tricol Biomedical (US)

3-D Matrix Medical Technology (Japan)

Hemostat Medical GmbH (Germany)

Medtrade Products Limited (UK)

Altaylar Medical (Turkey)

and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=9571619

This report categorizes the hemostats market based on type, formulation, application, and region:

By Type

Thrombin-based Hemostats

Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-based Hemostats

Combination Hemostats

Gelatin-based Hemostats

Collagen-based Hemostats

Other Hemostats

By Formulation

Matrix & Gel Hemostats

Sheet & Pad Hemostats

Sponge Hemostats

Powder Hemostats

By Application

Orthopedic Surgery

General Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Other Surgical Applications

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Switzerland Belgium Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Singapore New Zealand South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=9571619

Recent Developments

In August 2023, Teleflex Incorporated (US) received US FDA clearance for the expanded indication for QuikClot Control+ in cardiac surgical procedures.

In July 2023, Baxter International (US) launched its PERCLOT Absorbable Hemostatic Powder in the US. This will allow the company to provide surgeons with a full range of active and passive hemostatic products for bleeding control, helping to optimize care for patients.

In December 2020, Teleflex (US) acquired Z-Medica, LLC (US), a medical device company that manufactures and sells hemostatic (hemorrhage control) products.

In March 2020, Ethicon announced the strategic regional launch of the SURGICEL Powder Absorbable Hemostat in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand.

In December 2019, Advanced Medical Solutions Group (UK) acquired Biomatlante (France), a well-established international developer and manufacturer of innovative surgical biomaterial technologies.

Key Stakeholders:

Senior Management

End User

Finance/Procurement Department

R&D Department

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the hemostats market by type, formulation, application, and region

To forecast the size of the hemostats market with respect to five regional segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall hemostats market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To profile the key players in the hemostats market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies in terms of market developments and growth strategies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions in the hemostats market

To benchmark players within the hemostats market using the Company Evaluation Matrix framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy, market share, and product offerings

Related Reports:

Adhesion Barrier Market

Collagen and Gelatin Market

Biosurgery Market

Biomaterials Market

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hemostats-market.asp