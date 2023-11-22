Bunker Hill Provides November 2023 Restart Project Update

PROJECT ADVANCING ON TIME AND BUDGET:

People : Site team augmented with Chief Geologist and Site Controller joining team New CFO, Gerbrand Van Heerden in role

Mining : Underground Compressor installed in compressor building Sprung shop structure constructed in Wardner Operating Yard Procurement of Atlas Copco Mucker

Processing : Tailings Facility and Paste Backfill Plant advanced in partnership with Tierra Group & Ausenco Site Layout finalized and procurement process initiated for Paste and Tails management systems



NEXT STEPS

Commissioning of compressor, power, and UG Maintenance Shop

Geotechnical stabilization work for Process Plant

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: BNKR) (OTCQB: BHILL) is pleased to provide an update on restart project activities during Q4 of 2023.



Sam Ash, CEO, said: “October marked another productive month at Bunker Hill that saw the team make significant advancements towards an on time and budget restart. Upon completion of the portal enlargement the underground team made great progress with the installation of the UG compressor, acquisition of an additional loader and construction of additional shop space at Wardner.” Particularly exciting is the incorporation ‘in house’ of the truly excellent and local CMC Mining Contractor and their equipment into the Bunker Hill Corporation.

A FIT FOR PURPOSE BASE FOR MINING OPERATIONS



Compressor Building Shop Facility in construction Atlas Copco Mucker



Additional activity in support of mining operations during this period included the following; Installation of new compressor into permanent building, Construction of shop facility, and the acquisition of an Atlas Copco mucker.

PROCESSING AND TAILINGS FACILITIES

Progress continues advancing the process plant, with engineering 95% complete including the finalization of the deep pier geotechnical stabilization plans. Refurbishment work is well underway on the many Pend Oreille process plant components in the onsite refurbishment shop under the direction of our new Maintenance Planner.

Engineering work on the tails filtration and paste plant are advancing on plan with initial 3d renderings now complete, showing their location within the Bunker Hill Yard.

Tails Filtration 3d-Rendering – showing location, coincident with the main processing facility in the Bunker Hill Yard



RECRUITING AND TEAM DEVELOPMENT



Gerbrand Van Heerden has joined Bunker Hill as CFO whilst the team continues a deliberate upwards recruiting trajectory. A new Maintenance Planner, Chief Geologist and Site Controller are now fully onboarded and contributing to operations and planning. Additional Mine Engineering, geological and metallurgical personnel are to come on board in early 2024.

Bunker Hill Mining Corporation has also completed the incorporation ‘in house’ of all the assets of its key mining contractor – Coeur D’Alene Mine Contracting (CMC) LLC. This includes CMC’s key mining and business leaders – Jeff Lambert and Steve Ivie, key staff, and their equipment fleet, (including an UG Jumbo and UG Loader).

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Scott E. Wilson, CPG, President of RDA and a consultant to the Company, is an independent “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101 and is acting as the qualified person for the Company. He has reviewed and approved the technical information summarized in this news release.

The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under new Idaho-based leadership, the Bunker Hill Mining Corp. intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating a portfolio of North American mining assets with a focus on silver. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR+ and EDGAR databases.

Cautionary Statements

