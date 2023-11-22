Diabetic Shoes Market to Hit USD 18.99 billion by 2031, at a CAGR 8.6% | Says Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global diabetic shoes market stood at US$ 8.35 billion in 2021, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 18.99 billion in 2031. The diabetic shoe market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2021 and 2031.

The disease is majorly associated with several complications such as pancreas malfunction, high blood pressure, ruptured blood vessels, heart diseases, dry and cracked skin, peripheral neuropathy, and various others. This factor is expected to impact the diabetic shoe market during the forecast period positively.

The aging population (<65) globally is more than 600 million and is expected to rise further during the forecast period. A person is more susceptible to chronic diseases, such as diabetes, with growing age. However, a rapid increase in the aging population is likely to boost the demand for diabetic shoes and, subsequently, propel the diabetic shoes market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=11231



A large geriatric population in countries such as China and Japan are projected to be a prominent driver of the diabetic shoes market. The aging of Japan is thought to outweigh all other nations, as the country is purported to have the highest proportion of geriatric citizens.

The following companies are well known participants in the global Diabetic Shoes Market:

Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.

Podartis Srl.

Etonic Worldwide LLC

Dr. Comfort, LLC.

Advance Diabetic Solution

Apex Foot Health Industries LLC

Dr Zen Products, Inc.

DARCO International, Inc

Orthofeet Inc.

Drew Shoe Corporation

The disease is majorly associated with several complications such as pancreas malfunction, high blood pressure, ruptured blood vessels, heart diseases, dry and cracked skin, peripheral neuropathy, and various others. This factor is expected to positively impact the diabetic shoes market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global diabetic shoes market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 18.99 billion until 2031.

Global diabetic shoes market is valued at US$ 7.75 billion in 2020.

The global diabetic shoes market management market value from 2021 to 2031 is 8.6%.

Diabetic Shoes Market: Growth Drivers Top of Form

Diabetes is associated with several issues, such as high blood pressure, stroke, damaged blood vessels, and heart diseases, among others. The considerable rise in the number of diabetic patients all over the world is boosting the demand for diabetic shoes globally and, thus, propelling the global diabetic shoes market.

High blood glucose levels also contribute to the creation of fatty deposits in the blood vessel walls, which can inhibit blood flow and could result in hardening of the blood vessels. Lack of proper blood circulation can cause severe damage to the feet of the affected person. Diabetic patients are susceptible to foot-related problems due to the narrowed blood vessels in the feet and legs.

This factor has prompted diabetic patients to use shoes to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Thus, the impact of this driver is expected to be high in the global diabetic shoe market by the end of the forecast period.

Customization Request for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=11231



Diabetic Shoes Market: Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow significantly by the end of the forecast period. China is a prominent diabetic shoes market and a substantial production base in Asia Pacific, while other markets in Asia are rapidly gaining importance, especially in emerging markets such as India and Indonesia.

The diabetic shoes market in North America has witnessed a significant evolution, majorly held by material technologies and design innovations. Manufacturers have made substantial strides in developing diabetic shoes that are comprised of comfort and functionality seamlessly. Advanced materials, such as breathable and moisture-wicking fabrics, have been integrated to enhance ease and mitigate the risk of skin-related complications for individuals with diabetes.

Diabetic Shoes Market: Key Players

On June 2021, Aetrex Worldwide, Inc. announced a new foot-scanning technology named Albert 3DFit. Albert 3DFit is a sleek and modern 3D foot scanner and can easily guide customers through the scanning process manually by using a tablet or touch-free with voice activation technology.

In July 2021, Advanced Diabetes Supply acquired US Medical Supply (US MED). The U.S. Medical Supply will provide glucose monitors and medical supplies to Advanced Diabetes Supply.

Diabetic Shoes Market: Segmentation

Type Dress Shoes Running Shoes Strolling Shoes Others (Ambulatory Shoes, etc.)

Patient Type Outpatient Inpatient

Width Narrow Medium Wide Others

Price Range Low Medium High

End User Men Women

Distribution Channel Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites Offline Large Format Stores Departmental Stores Others (Footwear Retail Stores, Medical and Healthcare Centers, etc.)



Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=11231



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Lip Oil Market - The global lip oil market is expected to reach US$ 862.6 Mn by the end of 2031 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031

Residential Food Waste Disposer Market - The residential food waste disposer market is expected to reach value of US$ 3.5 Bn by the end of 2031 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031

Sports Sun Care Market - The global sports sun care market is expected to reach US$ 2.9 Bn by the end of 2031 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: