Sagimet Biosciences to Present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Sagimet, Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that target dysfunctional metabolic pathways, today announced its participation in the upcoming 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference being held in New York. David Happel, Chief Executive Officer, and Eduardo Bruno Martins, M.D., D.Phil., Chief Medical Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, and will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors.



A webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors & Media Section of Sagimet’s website at www.sagimet.com, with an archived replay available following the live event.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that target dysfunctional metabolic pathways in diseases resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Sagimet’s lead drug candidate, denifanstat, is an oral, once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor in development for the treatment of NASH, for which there are no treatments currently approved in the United States or Europe. Denifanstat is currently being tested in FASCINATE-2, a Phase 2b clinical trial in NASH with liver biopsy as the primary endpoint. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

Contact:

Maria Yonkoski

ICR Westwicke

203-682-7167

maria.yonkoski@westwicke.com