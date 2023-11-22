Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market Size to Worth USD 5.23 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 9.3%

New York, United States , Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.15 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.23 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Endoscope reprocessing is a critical medical procedure aimed at ensuring the safe and effective reuse of endoscopes, vital for minimally invasive diagnostic and surgical procedures. This meticulous process involves several steps, including pre-cleaning to remove organic debris, manual cleaning with enzymatic solutions, thorough rinsing, and high-level disinfection or sterilization. The goal is to eliminate potentially harmful microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses, while preserving the delicate instruments' integrity. Reprocessing protocols adhere to stringent guidelines to mitigate the risk of infections associated with contaminated endoscopes.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on “ Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (High-Level Disinfectants & Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems, and Endoscope Tracking Solutions), By Type (Flexible and Rigid), By End-User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032.”

In 2022, the high-level disinfectants & test strips segment accounted for around 32.5% market share

On the basis of the product, the global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into high-level disinfectants & test strips, detergents & wipes, automated endoscope reprocessors, endoscope drying, storage, & transport systems, and endoscope tracking solutions. High-level disinfectants and test strips dominate the market share in the field of endoscope reprocessing due to their crucial role in ensuring patient safety and infection control. High-level disinfectants are essential for eliminating microbial contaminants on endoscopes, reducing the risk of healthcare-associated infections. Test strips play a pivotal role in validating the efficacy of the disinfection process, providing real-time feedback on the effectiveness of the reprocessing procedure.

The flexible endoscope segment held the largest market with more than 63.2% revenue share in 2022

Based on the type, the global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into flexible and rigid. The flexible endoscope segment commands the largest share in the market for several reasons. Flexible endoscopes are versatile and widely used across various medical specialties due to their ability to access intricate anatomical structures with minimal invasiveness. Their diverse applications, ranging from gastrointestinal and respiratory procedures to urology and gynecology, drive their demand. However, their complex design demands meticulous reprocessing to eliminate contaminants and ensure patient safety. The critical nature of these procedures, coupled with stringent guidelines, underscores the significance of effective reprocessing, solidifying the flexible endoscope segment's dominant market position.

Hospitals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 9.6% during the forecast period

Based on the end-user, the global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers & clinics. The hospitals segment is expected for the highest growth during the forecast period due to several factors. Hospitals are primary hubs for medical procedures, including endoscopic interventions, which are becoming increasingly vital for diagnosis and treatment. The rising patient influx, coupled with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, drives the demand for endoscopy procedures. With a focus on patient safety and infection control, hospitals are investing significantly in advanced reprocessing technologies to ensure effective decontamination of endoscopes. This emphasis on quality care and adherence to regulatory standards positions the hospitals segment for substantial growth in the coming years.

Europe is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 9.5% over the projected period

Based on region, Europe is projected for substantial growth in the endoscope reprocessing market during the forecast period. The region's increasing geriatric population, coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating endoscopic procedures, drives the demand for effective reprocessing. Stricter regulatory frameworks, such as the European Medicines Agency guidelines, enforce stringent infection control measures. Moreover, advancements in healthcare infrastructure and a growing focus on patient safety amplify the adoption of advanced reprocessing technologies.

North America dominates the endoscope reprocessing market due to several factors. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, coupled with a high prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and cancers, drives the demand for endoscopic procedures. Stricter regulations and guidelines for infection control in countries like the United States and Canada prioritize proper reprocessing.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global endoscope reprocessing market include ARC Group of Companies Inc., CONMED Corporation, Getinge AB, Borer Chemie AG, Metrex Research LLC, Belimed AG, Olympus Corporation, Medonica Co. Ltd., Ecolab, and BES Healthcare Ltd.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Getinge has released a new version of their ED-Flow automatic endoscope reprocessors. ED-Flow effectively and reliably performs leak testing, cleaning, and high-level disinfection of flexible endoscopes.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global endoscope reprocessing market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Endoscope Reprocessing Market, By Product

High-Level Disinfectants & Test Strips

Detergents & Wipes

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems

Endoscope Tracking Solutions

Endoscope Reprocessing Market, By Type

Flexible

Rigid

Endoscope Reprocessing Market, By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics

Endoscope Reprocessing Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



