Momcozy Honors Mothers with Thoughtful Comfort This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 16, 2023, As the holiday season approaches, expectant mothers everywhere are perusing essentials for their pregnancy and post-partum periods. Momcozy , a renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed by over 3 million moms, is excited to announce exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers on its Momcozy F-shaped Pregnancy Pillow and the Momcozy Postpartum Recovery Kit - two favorites for expectant mothers.

Sleep deprivation is common for expectant mothers, especially without enough support for their body and growing belly. The original F-shaped Pregnancy Pillow's smart design not only provides whole-body support but also accompanies moms-to-be through all trimesters thanks to its velcro-enabled adjustable wedge pillow. The velvet-soft fabric and flexible filling make it comfortable to hug. Compared with other pregnancy pillows providing whole-body support, the F-shaped pillow is less bulky, saving space in bed and making it possible for moms to snuggle up close to their partner. This pillow is available on Amazon with a 15% discount this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Use code OJ8Y8QYK to enjoy an extra 20% off.





As new moms welcome new life, they're immersed in tremendous joy and are met with the physical pain and discomfort created during labor. To fully recover, new moms need special attention and care. Created to provide unmatched value, the Momcozy Postpartum Recovery Kit offers moms exactly what they need for recovery in one box. The kit goes above and beyond the usual hospital amenities with 12 disposable underwear, 4 cold soothing pads (with built-in ice packs), a cleansing peri bottle, and natural cooling foam made from tea tree witch hazel, as well as a canvas bag to keep everything organized. Having these postpartum essentials at hand makes it easier for new moms to get through their recovery period. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Momcozy offers a 30% discount on the kit on Amazon. Enter code RTZ48FY3 at checkout to save 15% more.

Since launching in 2018, Momcozy has been committed to being the best companion of moms and supporting mothers at every stage with thoughtfully designed products. "Our goal is simply to help make motherhood a little cozier for all. We hope moms will appreciate these exclusive deals on Momcozy's beloved pregnancy and postpartum essentials." said a spokesperson for the brand.

To discover more exciting offers, visit Momcozy Flagship Store .

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been dedicated to bringing comfort to mothers around the world with conveniently wearable breast pumps; comfy and stylish nursing bras, and other mom and baby care essentials. Loved by over three million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a trusted companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is making moms' lives easier globally.

For press and media enquiries, please contact:

Anna Jiang, pr@momcozy.com



