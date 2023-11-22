FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023 Post Event Business Success Analysis Report: Prize Fund, Sponsorship, Broadcasters, Attendance and Ticketing

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023 - Post Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the recent FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023 including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.



The FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023 set a record for the most-attended World Cup game in the tournaments history. 38,115 spectators attended the match between the Philippines and the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue. This broke the previous record of 32,616 set during the 1994 finals at the SkyDome in Toronto. FIBA have admitted that ticket prices at this year's tournament affected attendance. The Filipino fans purchasing power was incorrectly anticipated with ticket prices too high.



This year's tournament saw 41 agreed sponsorship deals, including 10 global partners. The FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup's biggest deal was Nike. The deal, worth an estimated total of $165 million, was announced in 2017 and is planned to cover up until the 2027 period. Japan, being one of the tournaments host nations, included Nippon Life Insurance Company to be an local event sponsor at this year's tournament. Philippines, another host nation, saw BDO UniBank, the largest bank in their country, sponsor this year's tournament.



This year's FIBA World Cup saw the tournament broadcast in over190 territories. This year's tournament had agreed 81 deals with different broadcasters. ESPN required the rights for this year's tournament in the US, including all world cup matches on the ESPN app. ZDF, the free-to-air broadcaster, acquired the rights to air the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup final between Germany and Serbia on September 10th.



A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place in Indonesia, Philippines and Japan. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer and well as looking into the sponsorship portfolios of the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023.



Who should buy



Investors who are attempting to understand the current dynamics of the sponsorship landscape of the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023 and viewership industry professionals who want a detailed analysis on the popularity of the event.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the event including a sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing. An analysis of the 2023 FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup sponsors is included and the estimated annual values are provided. Information regarding the events ticketing and attendance figures, team and profile as well as the competitions prize fund is also included.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Executive Summary

Overview

2. Broadcasters

FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023 Broadcasters Breakdown

FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023 Broadcasters Breakdown Across the World

3. Sponsorship

FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio

FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023 Sponsorship Breakdown

FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023 Sponsorship Contracts Breakdown

4. Prize Fund

FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023 Prize Fund Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023 Attendance & Ticketing

6. Team & Player Profile

FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023 Winners: Germany

FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023 TISSOT Most Valuable Player Award: Dennis Schroder

7. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Nike

Tencent

Ganten

TCL

Henan Zhongwo

Molten

Wanda Group

J9

Yili

Smart Communications

Tissot

Softbank

Timee

PCA Corporation

Hyperice

Junckers

Nippon Life Insurance Company

San Miguel Beer

ArenaPlus

Bank Manjiri

Gatorade

Orion

Bukit Asam

MyPertamina

PLN

UNILAB

BDO Unibank

Schelde Sports

Bitci

Toyota Inkarami

Kahf

Unilumin

Gojek

Dr. Dish Basketball

Rexona

Jollibee

TicketSocket

Dunkin'

Ena

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4kzsd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.