United Kingdom Holiday Accommodation Market Research Report 2023: Staycation Trend after Brexit has Spurred Demand

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Holiday Accommodation in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Revenue is expected to rise at a compound annual rate of 0.2% over the five years through 2022-23 to £2.6 billion.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The staycation trend after the Brexit vote has spurred demand for UK holiday accommodation. The weak pound has made the UK a more affordable holiday destination for international tourists, supporting industry revenue. Similarly, the devaluation of the pound has made foreign holidays more expensive for UK consumers, encouraging many to take domestic holidays instead.
Businesses in this industry provide accommodation for short-stay visitors in lodging houses, hostels, rental cottages and holiday centres or villages. Very minimal complementary services are provided. The industry does not include serviced apartments or the provision of accommodation for more permanent use. It also excludes campgrounds and caravan parks.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Major Markets
- Globalisation & Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Barriers to Entry
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Center Parcs (Holdings 1) Ltd
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8i6r7r
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.