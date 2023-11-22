Enercare and Habitat for Humanity Canada Announce New Sustainable Homes Partnership

MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enercare Inc. (Enercare), one of Canada’s largest home and commercial services companies, is proud to announce a new Sustainable Homes Partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada to empower action for a greener tomorrow, starting in our homes and communities. Enercare’s ambition is to help lead Canada’s green transition by reducing emissions from a critical source: our homes and buildings.



“We are on a sustainability journey to enable more equitable access to solutions that help lower emission in the places people live, work and play,” says Enercare’s President and CEO, Nick Perreten. “Partnering with Habitat for Humanity Canada will allow us to do just that. And, importantly, working with Habitat Canada will give us an opportunity to live our purpose and values.”

Currently, Enercare is the largest funder of Habitat Canada’s Sustainability Grants program, with a three-year commitment. The initiative supports the upfront investment required to build more affordable and energy efficient homes in communities across Canada. Energy efficient homes pass savings onto homeowners; a past Habitat for Humanity project, Quebec’s InnovHaus, was calculated to have reduced utility costs up to 90%. The partnership will support 17 sustainability grants and numerous new builds by 2026, while bringing the passion and skills of Enercare’s team to the building process.

“We know that affordable and energy efficient homes are key to helping people and communities thrive and become more resilient,” says Perreten. “We want to play our part in that solution, building on our other efforts such as installing more energy-efficient options, such as heat pumps. Stable housing is fundamental to social well-being.”

Enercare is working with Habitat for Humanity to not just build more homes for families, but to build more sustainably to ensure that these homes remain affordable for families for many years to come.

"Building homes is at the heart of what we do, but building sustainable futures is our shared vision," says Julia Deans, Habitat for Humanity Canada President and CEO. "With Enercare's support, we're expanding the number of homes we build with an enhanced focus on sustainability and elevating the quality and longevity of each one. This partnership exemplifies our mutual commitment to a green, inclusive future, where every family has a sustainable home to nurture their dreams."

Learn more about the partnership details at: enercare.ca/esg

