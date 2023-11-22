Slot Machine Market to Soar at 7.9% CAGR, Fairfield Market Research Projects US$18.2 Bn Revenue by 2030

London, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global slot machine market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated market size of approximately US$9.9 Bn (2022) projected to surge to a valuation of US$18.2 Bn by the end of 2030. This impressive growth trajectory indicates an impressive CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$18.2 Bn CAGR 7.9% Growth Drivers Increasing tourism activity

Growing number of casinos, globally

By Source (Solar PV, Offshore Wind, Onshore Wind) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Players IGT, Aristocrat Leisure Limited, Scientific Games Corporation, Konami Gaming, Inc., Everi Holdings Inc., Novomatic Group, SuzoHapp, APEX Gaming, Zytronic

The robust expansion in market revenue is propelled by a combination of factors, including the increasing popularity of digital and online gaming applications, advancements in technology enhancing player experiences, and the steady rise in disposable incomes, particularly in key regions such as North America, and Asia Pacific.

The flourishing casino industry, and the dynamic shift toward digitalisation primarily positions the slot machine industry as a lucrative area that expects sustained growth and investment opportunities in the coming years.

“The adoption of progressive slot machines, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies will most likely drive sustained growth in the market. The global slot machine market is navigating a dynamic landscape with the rise of digital applications, progressive features, and regional expansions,” predicts the company analyst.

Key Research Insights

Video slot machines lead the machine type segment, garnering high demand due to their incorporation of free spins and mini-games, appealing to a broad customer base with their engaging features.

While mechanical products historically dominated the slot machine market, serving as its foundational elements due to early adoption, their market share has waned over the years. The rise of digital and electronic slot machines has eclipsed the appeal of traditional mechanical slots, offering enhanced features and interactivity.

Presently, North America holds sway in the slot machine market, attributed to its well-established gambling culture, technological advancements, stringent regulatory framework, and robust consumer spending on leisure activities.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Casino Application Remains Dominant

Casinos capture the largest market share, serving as major hubs for slot machines. Digitalisation of casinos and online platforms expands the reach of slot machines, making casino applications the primary platform for gaming and revenue generation.

Mobile gaming, social gaming, and online platforms witness high growth, driven by changing player preferences and technological advancements.

Mechanical Product Category Leads

Traditional mechanical slot machines historically held the largest market share. Digital and electronic slot machines gain ground with enhanced features and interactivity. Digital products experience the highest growth rate, offering dynamic and immersive gameplay for modern players.

Computerisation Technology Spearheads

Progressive slot machines with collective jackpots attract players with the promise of substantial winnings. Interconnected progressive jackpots across casinos, and online platforms foster larger prize pools. The surge in demand for progressive slots makes them a persistent favorite among gamblers.

Key Report Highlights

Casino applications, particularly in the digital realm, continue to dominate. The demand for progressive slot machines with captivating jackpot features will rise high.

As the gambling industry evolves, other applications like mobile gaming, and online platforms will also experience significant growth in the years to come.

The market is witnessing a shift from traditional mechanical products to digital and electronic slot machines. The latter will however offer more enhanced features, and interactive experiences.





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America Represents the Largest Regional Market

North America secures the largest market share due to a long-established gambling culture. Technological advancements in slot machines draw players seeking immersive experiences.

Robust regulatory frameworks, and a strong economy collectively contribute to North America's leadership position in the global market for slot machines, says the report.

Asia Pacific Develops a Stream of Opportunities

Rapid economic growth, increasing disposable incomes, and a growing middle-class population drive demand in Asia Pacific. The region's expanding tourism industry, particularly in Macau and Singapore, contributes to the surge in casino resorts and slot installations.

Integration of cutting-edge technologies like virtual reality (VR), and blockchain presents a wealth of growth opportunities to the manufacturers and other participants in the slot machine market, across the Asia Pacific region.

Major Competitors in Global Slot Machine Market

Key players like IGT, Aristocrat Leisure Limited, Scientific Games Corporation, Konami Gaming, Inc., Everi Holdings Inc., Novomatic Group, SuzoHapp, APEX Gaming, and Zytronic are at the forefront.

