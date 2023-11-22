EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Size to Surpass USD 433.17 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.3%

Pune, India, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market size was valued at USD 115.80 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 433.17 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Forecast, 2023-2030."





With growing digitalization globally, the education sector has potential to grow robustly. The transition of learning methods from classroom to digital platforms is increasing rapidly and is expected to continue its growth in the future.

Notable Industry Development:

February 2023 - Huawei launched the next gen smart classroom 2.0 solutions through the Education Forum at Mobile World Congress (MCW) 2023. This new solution is enabled with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, which plays a vital role for smooth online learning.





Key Takeaways

EdTech and Smart Classroom Market size in North America was USD 49.55 billion in 2022

Smartphones Witnessed Tremendous Growth During Pandemic

Mobile Phones to Gain Traction due to Online Learning Programs

Increasing Demand for Interactive Whiteboards to Grow Market





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market are SAP SE (Germany), Apple Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Alphabet Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Amazon.com Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SMART Technologies ULC (Canada), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu Limited (Japan)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 18.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 433.17 billion Base Year 2022 EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Size in 2022 USD 115.80 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered By Instructional Aid, Smart Classroom Hardware, Educational Tool, End-user, and Region





Drivers and Restraints:

Several private educators and VC-backed education firms made heavy investments for adoption of digital platforms for learning. Roblox for instance, raised USD 150 million in investments in February 2020 that teaches programming. These investments contribute to the increase in the edtech and smart classroom market share.

However, high cost associated with these equipment will decrease the edtech and smart classroom market growth.





Segmentation

By Smart Classroom Hardware

Interactive Projectors

Interactive Whiteboards

Others

By Educational Tool

Admission Automation Tools

Administration Tools

Learning Management Tools

Alumni Management Tools

Placement Management Tools

Library Management Tools

Others

By Industry

Higher Education

K-12

Kindergarten

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

North America Dominates the Market due to High Demand for Offshore Development Activity

North America dominates the market and was valued at USD 49.55 billion in 2022. Educational institution’s deployment of advanced technological solutions to make the learning experience better will result in market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period due to government initiatives and investments for smart education in rural areas.





Competitive Landscape:

Companies Focus on Introduction of New Payment Platforms to Drive Market Expansion

Partnerships and collaborations of companies with educational institutions are the key focus areas of market players. Companies aim to provide their services globally and create a strong position and grow their business.





FAQs

How big is the EdTech and Smart Classroom Market?

The EdTech and Smart Classroom Market size was USD 115.80 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 433.17 billion by 2030.

How fast is the EdTech and Smart Classroom Market growing?

The EdTech and Smart Classroom Market will exhibit a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





