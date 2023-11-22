Global Nanocellulose Market Size To Worth USD 2.90 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 25.6%

New York, United States, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nanocellulose Market Size To Grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.90 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.6% during the forecast period.





Nanocellulose is a type of cellulose made up of nanometer-sized cellulose fibers or particles. Cellulose is the most common organic molecule on Earth and is the main structural component of plant cell walls. Nanocellulose can be produced from a variety of sources, including wood pulp, agricultural waste, and particular kinds of bacteria. Nanocellulose stands out from other materials thanks to its unique properties, which include a sizable surface area, a high aspect ratio, and mechanical strength. These characteristics make nanocellulose an intriguing and versatile material with a wide range of potential applications in different industries. Industry applications for nanocellulose include biodegradable materials, composites, filtration membranes, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and food products, to name just a few.

COVID 19 Impact

Global supply networks were disrupted by the pandemic, which had an effect on the manufacturing and distribution of nanocellulose products. Travel restrictions, lockdowns, and temporary closures of manufacturing facilities may have contributed to delays in the supply of raw materials and final items. Demand for several industries that employ nanocellulose products, such as packaging, textiles, and construction, declined as a result of economic instability and lower consumer spending during lockdowns and restrictions. The demand for products created using nanocellulose may have been impacted. The market for nanocellulose in multiple application sectors may have been impacted by the pandemic's effects on various enterprises.

As concerns about environmental sustainability grew, industries all over the world began looking for eco-friendly substitutes for traditional materials. Nanocellulose is used more and more frequently in a wide range of applications due to its biodegradability and reliance on renewable resources. Nanocellulose is used in a variety of products and sectors, including packaging, composites, electronics, food, and biological ones. As fresh and innovative uses were discovered, the market for nanocellulose expanded. The general public's understanding of environmentally friendly items and their consequences was growing. Due to the shift in consumer tastes, companies were forced to utilize more environmentally friendly alternatives like nanocellulose.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Nanocellulose Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact By Type (Cellulose Nanofibers, Bacterial Cellulose, Crystalline Nanocellulose), By Application (Pulp & Paper, Composites Manufacturing, Paints & Coatings, Electronics Sensors, Food and Beverage, Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals, Composites, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

Type Insights

The cellulose Nanofibers segment is dominating the market over the forecast period

On the basis of type, the global nanocellulose market is segmented into Cellulose Nanofibers, Bacterial Cellulose, Crystalline Nanocellulose. Among these, cellulose nanofibers segment is dominating the market over the forecast period. CNFs are stiff, have high mechanical properties, and a favorable aspect ratio. They are desirable as reinforcement for composite materials like polymers or cement because of their properties, which enhance mechanical performance. CNFs are created from renewable resources, such as wood pulp and agricultural waste, and they are biodegradable, making them suitable for applications needing sustainable materials. Cellulose nanofibers are used in a wide range of industries, including packaging, paper, textiles, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and more. Because of their versatility and adjustability, they are great for a range of end uses.

Application Insights

Pulp and paperboard application segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period

Based on the application, the global nanocellulose market is segmented into Pulp & Paper, Composites Manufacturing, Paints & Coatings, Electronics Sensors, Food and Beverage, Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals, Composites, Others. Among these, pulp and paperboard application segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period. Two of the many mechanical characteristics that set nanocellulose, particularly CNFs, apart are its high tensile strength and stiffness. In order to create stronger and more durable materials, nanocellulose can enhance the mechanical performance of pulp and paperboard products. Nanocellulose can be used to make pulp and paperboard products lighter while maintaining their strength and functionality. By reducing the amount of material used and the cost of transportation, this lightweighting effect can contribute to sustainability goals.

Regional Insights

Europe is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period

Among all other regions, Europe is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Nanocellulose technology and applications are currently being developed by a large number of academic institutions, research facilities, and enterprises, positioning Europe at the forefront of the field. In Europe, stewardship of the environment and sustainability are highly prized. Since it is a renewable and biodegradable material that aligns well with the region's sustainability goals, nanocellulose is becoming more and more popular as a green alternative to conventional materials. With products used in packaging, textiles, paper, composites, electronics, and biomedical devices among other industries, the European nanocellulose industry is large.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, nanocellulose is being utilized more frequently in a number of industries, including packaging, textiles, electronics, automotive, construction, and biomedicine. Numerous sectors are interested in nanocellulose due to its versatility and ability to enhance the quality of materials. The acceptance of sustainability and the hunt for more ecologically friendly business practices and products have increased throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Nanocellulose is environmentally friendly, renewable, and biodegradable, which makes it a good fit for these sustainability objectives.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendor in the Global Nanocellulose Market includes Rise Innventia, Stora Enso, Oji Holdings Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries, FPInnovations, Fiberlean technologies, Celluforce INC, Borregard, Blue Goose Refineries, Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation, American Process Inc., and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In August 2020, Cellulose foam, a light-weight, fiber-based foam material for protective packaging and cushioning, will be produced in a pilot facility that will be built by Stora Enso.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Nanocellulose Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Nanocellulose Market, Type Analysis

Cellulose Nanofibers

Bacterial Cellulose

Crystalline Nanocellulose

Nanocellulose Market, Application Analysis

Pulp & Paper

Composites Manufacturing

Paints & Coatings

Electronics Sensors

Food and Beverage

Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals

Composites

Others

Nanocellulose Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



