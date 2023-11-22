Loyalty Management Market Size to Surpass USD 28.65 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.7%

Pune,India, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Loyalty Management Market Size was valued at USD 5.29 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 6.47 billion in 2023 to USD 28.65 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period.

The surge is due to the growing software demand for the analysis of client purchasing behavior, patterns, historical customer data, and other factors.

Key Industry Development-

March 2023 – Sabre Corporation entered into a partnership with Capillary Technologies to facilitate hoteliers and airlines with customer loyalty programs. Via the agreement, Sabre integrated Sabre platforms for hoteliers and airlines with the Capillary Loyalty Management solution.





Key Takeaways-

Loyalty Management Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 28.65 Billion in 2030

Providing best-in-class customer experience is vital for the success of any business.

AI-powered loyalty solutions analyze customer data to create personalized offers using their purchase history.

Loyalty Management Market Size in North America was USD 1.71 Billion 2022

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“Antavo Limited (U.K.), Capillary Technologies (India), Bond Brand Loyalty (Canada), Comarch SA (Poland), Epsilon Data Management, LLC (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.), Target Brands, Inc. (U.S.), TIBCO Software, Inc. (U.S.), VeriPark (U.K.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 23.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 6.47 Billion Base Year 2019-2021 Loyalty Management Market Size in 2022 USD 5.29 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise, End -User Application,





Drivers and Restraints-

Market Value to Surge Impelled by Rising Customer Preference for Personalized Solutions

One of the key factors driving the loyalty management market growth comprise the surging consumer preference for personalized solutions. This is attributed to the fact that the products aid in the improvement of overall experience and attracting customer attention.

However, the market expansion could be affected by the enforcement of strict government regulations including privacy laws, data security laws, trade stamp laws, and gift certificate laws.





Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By End Use

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Transportation

Retail

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others (Consumer Electronics, Grocery)





Regional Insights-

North America to Emerge as Key Region Driven by Rapid Software Adoption

The North America loyalty management market share is anticipated to depict substantial expansion throughout the forecast period. The surge is due to the growing customer preference for monetary incentives such as rebates, payback, free items, free shipping, and product discounts.

The Europe market is set to record lucrative growth over the estimated period. The rise is on account of the well-established presence of loyalty programs in numerous countries in Europe.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a considerable pace over the study period. The surge is due to the rising focus of industry players on the improvement of customer experience.





Competitive Landscape:

Major Companies Ink Partnership Deals to Reinforce Industry Foothold

Leading industry participants focus on the adoption of a series of strategic initiatives for strengthening the positions of their businesses. These include merger agreements, acquisitions, the formation of alliances, and rollout of new solutions. Other initiatives comprise partnership agreements, collaborations, and an increase in research activities.





FAQs

How big is the Loyalty Management Market?

Loyalty Management Market size was USD 5.29 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 28.65 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Loyalty Management Market growing?

The Loyalty Management Market will exhibit a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





