Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Research Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights about 18+ Companies and 20+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Primary Biliary Cholangitis - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive insights about 18+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Primary Biliary Cholangitis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
This report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Primary Biliary Cholangitis pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Primary Biliary Cholangitis treatment guidelines.
The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Primary Biliary Cholangitis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Primary Biliary Cholangitis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Primary Biliary Cholangitis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Primary Biliary Cholangitis.
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Primary Biliary Cholangitis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Emerging Drugs
Elafibranor: Genfit
Elafibranor is a dual agonist of the PPAR-a and PPAR-o. Meaning the drug candidate acts simultaneously on the two nuclear receptors, which both play an important role in numerous processes involved in the development of NASH and its co-morbidities. It has shown highly significant results in its Phase 2 Study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), while maintaining a favorable tolerability profile and lack of demonstrated safety concerns.
Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis. It has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in adults with inadequate response to ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), as well as Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA and the EMA (European Medicines Agency).
ASC42: Gannex Pharma
ASC42 is a novel non-steroidal, selective, potent FXR agonist. It has shown positive results in its Phase I Study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis with no pruritus observed and LDL-C remained within normal range at the human therapeutic dose of 15 mg. The drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical studies for Primary Biliary Cholangitis.
OP-724: Ohara Pharmaceutical
OP-724 is a synthetic small molecule which is an inhibitor of cyclic AMP response element-binding protein (CREB)-binding protein (CBP)/?-catenin. Ohara Pharmaceutical obtained development rights for OP-724 from PRISM BioLab in 2018 . The drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical studies for Primary Biliary Cholangitis.
Primary Biliary Cholangitis: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Primary Biliary Cholangitis drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in Primary Biliary Cholangitis
There are approx. 18+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Primary Biliary Cholangitis. The companies which have their Primary Biliary Cholangitis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Genfit, Zydus Discovery and others.
Phases
- Late stage products (Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II)
- Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
- Route of Administration
Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Topical.
- Molecule Type
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Peptides
- Polymer
- Small molecule
- Gene therapy
- Product Type
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Report Insights
- Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Unmet Needs
- Impact of Drugs
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Report Assessment
- Pipeline Product Profiles
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Pipeline Assessment
- Inactive drugs assessment
- Unmet Needs
Key Players
- Genfit
- Zydus Discovery
- Ohara Pharmaceutical
- Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.
- Novartis
- CymaBay Therapeutics
Key Products
- Elafibranor
- Saroglitazar
- ASC42
- LJN452
- OP-724
- Saroglitazar
For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/92d6i8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.