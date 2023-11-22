Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Research Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights about 18+ Companies and 20+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Primary Biliary Cholangitis - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 18+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Primary Biliary Cholangitis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



This report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Primary Biliary Cholangitis pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Primary Biliary Cholangitis treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Primary Biliary Cholangitis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Primary Biliary Cholangitis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Primary Biliary Cholangitis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Primary Biliary Cholangitis.



Primary Biliary Cholangitis Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Primary Biliary Cholangitis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Primary Biliary Cholangitis Emerging Drugs

Elafibranor: Genfit



Elafibranor is a dual agonist of the PPAR-a and PPAR-o. Meaning the drug candidate acts simultaneously on the two nuclear receptors, which both play an important role in numerous processes involved in the development of NASH and its co-morbidities. It has shown highly significant results in its Phase 2 Study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), while maintaining a favorable tolerability profile and lack of demonstrated safety concerns.

Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis. It has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in adults with inadequate response to ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), as well as Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA and the EMA (European Medicines Agency).



ASC42: Gannex Pharma



ASC42 is a novel non-steroidal, selective, potent FXR agonist. It has shown positive results in its Phase I Study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis with no pruritus observed and LDL-C remained within normal range at the human therapeutic dose of 15 mg. The drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical studies for Primary Biliary Cholangitis.



OP-724: Ohara Pharmaceutical



OP-724 is a synthetic small molecule which is an inhibitor of cyclic AMP response element-binding protein (CREB)-binding protein (CBP)/?-catenin. Ohara Pharmaceutical obtained development rights for OP-724 from PRISM BioLab in 2018 . The drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical studies for Primary Biliary Cholangitis.



Primary Biliary Cholangitis: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Primary Biliary Cholangitis drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Primary Biliary Cholangitis



There are approx. 18+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Primary Biliary Cholangitis. The companies which have their Primary Biliary Cholangitis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Genfit, Zydus Discovery and others.



Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical.

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Product Type

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Report Insights

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Players

Genfit

Zydus Discovery

Ohara Pharmaceutical

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Novartis

CymaBay Therapeutics

Key Products

Elafibranor

Saroglitazar

ASC42

LJN452

OP-724

Saroglitazar

