Anti-CD38 Antibody Pipeline Research Report 2023 Featuring Sorrento Therapeutics, I-MAB Biopharma, Takeda, Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech, Wuhan YZY Biopharma, and Biomunex Pharmaceuticals

CD38 is a membrane-bound protein first identified by monoclonal antibody typing of lymphocytes and thus thought of as a lymphocyte-specific antigen. CD38 was discovered in 1980 by E.L Reinherz and S. Schlossman, and is a type II transmembrane glycoprotein. CD38 plays a role in regulation of migration, receptor-mediated adhesion by interaction with CD31 or hyaluronic acid, and signaling events.



This report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Anti-CD38 antibody pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Anti-CD38 antibody treatment guidelines.

Felzartamab: I-MAB Biopharma



Felzartamab (TJ202/MOR202) is an investigational human monoclonal antibody derived from MorphoSys' HuCAL antibody technology. The antibody is directed against CD38 on the surface of multiple myeloma cells, which has been characterized as one of the most strongly and uniformly expressed antigens on the surface of malignant plasma cells.

According to its suggested mode of action, the antibody recruits cells of the body's immune system to kill the tumor through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP). The antibody does not involve complement dependent cytotoxicity, or CDC, an additional immune mechanism involved in tumor cell killing.

Scientific research suggests that an anti-CD38 antibody may have therapeutic potential also in other cancers as well as autoimmune diseases. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Multiple myeloma.



TAK-079: Takeda



TAK-079 is a high-affinity antibody against a specific molecule called CD38, which is found in abundance on the surface of malignant myeloma cells and at low levels on the surface of normal immune cells, including activated natural killer (NK) cells, T- and B-cells, among others. TAK-079 binds with great affinity to myeloma cells in the bone marrow and other organs. It is hoped that this binding will induce the cells to activate mechanisms that will initiate programmed cell death.



Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, and Myasthenia gravis. The drug is also being evaluated for Systemic lupus erythematosus, Multiple myeloma and IgA nephropathy.



STI 6129: Sorrento Therapeutics



STI 6129 is a CD38 Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) with covalently bound duostatin tubulin inhibitors (Duostatin 5) using a proprietary site-specific C-LOCKT chemical linker designed to reduce the premature systemic release of duostatin and avoid the potential for toxicity, particular ocular toxicity, seen with other ADCs, especially first-generation products. STI-6129 has demonstrated an improved therapeutic index in animal models, as compared to traditional non-selective conjugates.

STI-6129 has the potential for being a first-line treatment for amyloidosis as well as second line in those patients who have developed daratumumab resistance, an anti-CD38 mAb alone. STI-6129 binds to different epitopes than daratumumab and the addition of the targeted delivery of the duostatin can potentially manage those patients who have become refractory to such treatments.

STI-6129 utilizes several technology platforms that are under development by Sorrento Therapeutics, including a CD38 specific antibody identified from its fully human G-MABT antibody library, its proprietary drug payload Duostatin 5 and its site-specific C-LOCK conjugation technology. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma.



CID-103: CASI Pharmaceuticals



CID-103 is a fully human IgG1 anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody that recognizes a unique epitope on CD38. It was engineered to have strong activity against CD38 malignant cells and to reduce certain safety issues observed with existing treatments. Preclinical data of CID-103 demonstrates enhanced activity against a broad array of malignancies which express CD38 and demonstrates a better preclinical safety profile when compared to other CD38 mAbs.

These attributes offer the potential for accelerated development and regulatory review, including rapid advancement into earlier lines of therapy. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma.



There are approx. 15+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Anti-CD38 antibody. The companies which have their Anti-CD38 antibody drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, I-MAB Biopharma.

