Stallion Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Horse Heaven and Richmond Mountain Gold and Critical Mineral Properties

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: HM40) is pleased to announce that Quantec has completed the data acquisition phase of the geophysical survey on the Richmond Mountain Project in Nevada. The survey data is being processed and interpreted with the results of the survey forthcoming. Additionally, the company reports highly prospective results from exploration work completed on its Antimony Ridge target area in Idaho and provides an update on further exploration activity.



Antimony Ridge is located on Stallion’s 100% owned Horse Heaven Property and was the location of historical antimony mining activities in the 1950’s. Antimony is included on the list of critical and strategic minerals published by the US Geological Survey and antimony reserves on Perpetua Resources’ adjoining land package have spurred major US government investment in development of the adjacent property through the Department of Defense.

“Our sampling results are extremely encouraging – everything we sampled had significant gold and antimony mineralization,” said Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Stallion Uranium. “We look forward to the results of the additional work we did on the property this fall to assess its potential as a major antimony system, comparable to those at Stibnite just 10km east.”

Results of initial rock sampling conducted by Stallion Uranium geologists in 2022 demonstrated occurrence of widespread antimony-gold-silver mineralization over significant widths in multiple exposures on the property. Assay results are summarized in Table 1 and sample locations shown on Figure 1. Of the twenty-one chip samples collected, 18 contained >1ppm Au and 19 contained >0.1% Sb with discrete vein exposures returning up to 4.65 ppm Au, 70.5 ppm Ag and 19.1% Sb.

Table 1: Rock Sample Results from Antimony Ridge, Valley County, Idaho

Sample ID Sample Type (1) Sample Length (m)(2) Au_ppm Ag_ppm Sb_% 329000 Chip Transect 4 2.44 2.5 0.13 329001 Chip Transect 4 2.72 2.6 0.23 329002 Grab 1 1.39 41.5 0.40 329003 Chip Transect 4 3.68 303.0 2.72 329004 (3) Chip Transect 4 0.60 1.5 0.38 329005 (3) Grab 1 1.12 1.0 0.56 329006 Grab 1 1.41 54.0 2.20 329007 Chip Transect 5 2.10 3.0 0.53 329008 Grab 1 4.01 9.6 0.67 329009 Grab 1 1.60 1.2 0.08 329010 Chip Transect 3 1.30 14.3 0.29 329011 Grab 1 0.34 44.2 0.22 329012 Chip Transect 2 0.87 9.0 0.06 329013 Grab 1 2.61 22.6 1.55 329014 Grab 0.5 1.33 367.0 13.75 329015 Grab 0.5 4.65 70.5 19.15 329016 Chip Transect 3 1.43 6.2 0.81 329017 Chip Transect 4 1.81 1.2 0.26 329018 Chip Transect 4 1.42 7.6 0.17 329019 Chip Transect 4 2.42 10.6 0.41 329020 Chip Transect 4 2.16 3.5 0.26

(1) Samples denoted “Chip Transect” were systematically sampled across denoted exposure length. While efforts were made to collect representative samples, sample results may not reflect true widths and grades of mineralized materials. Samples denoted “Grab” were selectively sampled from discrete zones of mineralization.

(2) Sample lengths are approximate and may not be representative of true widths

(3) Samples were partially composited by laboratory, results may not be representative of in-situ mineralization

Mineralization at Antimony Ridge occurs as veins and disseminations in pervasively oxidized granodiorite within a northeasterly trending structural corridor oblique to the broader Johnson Creek Shear Zone. Systematic rock chip sampling of the upper trench and cut face identified broad zones of disseminated and stockwork hosted gold-antimony mineralization over widths of approximately 34m and 12m respectively, cross-cut by narrower stibnite-quartz veins and shears containing higher grade antimony-silver mineralization. Grab samples from stibnite and quartz vein exposures in the lower trench are representative of discrete, high-grade zones.

On the back of the strong results the Company mobilized geologists to the Horse Heaven project to gather additional rock sampling and undertake further geological mapping to expand known limits of mineralization, validate historical data sets, improve understanding of structural controls on mineralization and guide future exploration activities on the Antimony Ridge target zone. Updates on the additional work will be released when available.

Figure 1 – Grabs Sample Location on Antimony Ridge

Quality Assurance

Chip transect and grab rock samples were collected from outcropping bedrock by geological contractors using rock hammer and shipped under chain of custody to ALS Chemex, Reno, NV. Samples were crushed, split and pulverized to 85% passing 75um. Gold assays are by a 30g Fire assay charge with AAS finish. Silver assays are by Aqua Regia with ICP-AES finish. Antimony <1% is by is by ICP-AES. Antimony >1% is by potassium chloride/HCl digest with AAS finish.

While efforts were made to collect representative samples, it should be noted that surface rock samples and associated assays reported herein, are selective by nature and therefore may not necessarily be representative of true widths and grades of mineralized zones.

Additionally, the Company announces that it has engaged Volans Capital Corp. (“Volans”) of Vancouver, BC, to provide digital marketing and advertising services for a term of three (3) months commencing on November 15, 2023, pursuant to an agreement dated November 14, 2023, in consideration of a one-time payment of USD $400,000.

Volans does not currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The agreement with Volans remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualifying Statement:

William Breen, (Registered Member 04203997 of SME), is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release. Mr. Breen is an officer of the Company.

About Stallion Uranium

Stallion Uranium is working to Fuel the Future with Uranium through the exploration of over 3,000 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties.

Stallion offers optionality with two gold projects in Idaho and Nevada that neighbour world class gold deposits offering exposure to upside potential from district advancement with limited capital expenditures.

For more information visit Stallionuranium.com

For further information contact:

Drew Zimmerman

Chief Executive Officer

778-686-0973

info@stallionuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31ac0fb9-a672-4bcb-b741-7035d01ef222