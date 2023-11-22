Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Research Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights About 18+ Companies and 20+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) is a subtype of a family of aggressive cholangiocarcinomas, tumors that arise from cholangiocytes of the biliary tree. Cholangiocarcinoma is defined by anatomic location and can arise throughout the biliary tree: distally, peri-hilar region, or intrahepatic.



Report Highlights



Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Emerging Drugs Chapters



Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Emerging Drugs

CTX-009: Compass Therapeutics



CTX-009 is a bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets Delta-like ligand 4 (DLL4) and vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). This next generation angiogenesis inhibitor has completed a Phase I dose escalation and expansion study, and a Phase Ib study in combination with chemotherapy.

As a monotherapy, CTX-009 demonstrated clinical benefit in heavily pre-treated patients who had progressed after prior therapy with chemotherapy regimens containing VEGF blockers such as bevacizumab and ramucirumab. Several clinical responses were observed in patients with advanced colorectal cancer and in patients with gastric cancer. Additional durable responses were also observed in the combination study with chemotherapy in patients with cholangiocarcinoma. Currently, the drug is in Phase II/III stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma.



Zanidatamab: Zymeworks



Zanidatamab is an investigational bispecific antibody, based on Zymeworks' Azymetric platform that can simultaneously bind two non-overlapping epitopes of HER2, known as biparatopic binding. This unique design results in multiple mechanisms of action including dual HER2 signal blockade, increased binding and removal of HER2 protein from the cell surface, and potent effector function leading to encouraging antitumor activity in patients.

Zymeworks, along with collaborators Jazz and BeiGene, are developing zanidatamab in multiple Phase I, Phase II and pivotal clinical trials globally as a targeted treatment option for patients with solid tumors that express HER2. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma.



KIN-3248: Kinnate Biopharma



KIN-3248 is a small-molecule kinase inhibitor that targets cancer-associated alterations in the FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes, which are among the most commonly identified oncogenic drivers detected in solid tumor cancers. KIN-3248 aims to address the primary driver-alteration and clinically observed and predicted FGFR 2/3 mutations that drive resistance to current FGFR2- and FGFR3-targeted therapies in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC).



In preclinical studies, the company observed inhibitory activity across a broad range of clinically relevant mutations that drive acquired resistance. The company believes that by addressing these mutations and broadly covering FGFR isoforms, the drug may be able to meaningfully increase the duration of response (DoR). Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma.



Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma: Therapeutic Assessment



Major Players in Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Key Questions Answered

Key Players

Compass Therapeutics

Zymeworks

Kinnate Biopharma

Hutchmed

InnoCare Pharma

Medivir AB

Amgen

Basilea Pharmaceutica

Virogin Biotech Ltd.

Lisata Therapeutics

Key Products

CTX-009

Zanidatamab

KIN-3248

HMPL-453

ICP-192

MIV-818

Bemarituzumab

Derazantinib

VG161

LSTA1

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Report Insights

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

