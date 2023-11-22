TCR-Therapy Pipeline Research Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights on 30+ Companies and 100+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TCR-Therapy - Pipeline Insight, 2023" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in TCR-Therapy pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The T-cell receptor (TCR) is a molecule found on the surface of T cells, or T lymphocytes, that is responsible for recognizing fragments of antigen as peptides bound to major histocompatibility complex (MHC) molecules. The binding between TCR and antigen peptides is of relatively low affinity and is degenerate, that is, many TCRs recognize the same antigen peptide and many antigen peptides are recognized by the same TCR.



This report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the TCR-Therapy pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and TCR-Therapy treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth TCR-Therapy commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, TCR-Therapy collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence TCR-Therapy R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve TCR-Therapy.



TCR-Therapy Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the TCR-Therapy report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



TCR-Therapy Emerging Drugs

IMC F106C: Immunocore



IMC-F106C is an ImmTAC targeting PRAME for patients with HLA-A02, which is expressed in approximately 40% of Western populations (United States, Canada, EU). In order to expand the potential of TCR therapy targeting PRAME, the Company is developing IMC-T119C, a first-in-class ImmTAC product candidate targeting a PRAME peptide presented by HLA-A24.

HLA-24 is an HLA-type that is estimated to be present in 60% of people in Japan and 15-20% in Western populations. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of patients with 1L advanced, cutaneous melanoma.



GSK 3377794: GlaxoSmithKline



GSK 3377794 developed by GlaxoSmithKline is an investigational SPEAR T-cell receptor targeting NY-ESO-1. GSK '794 is an engineered T-cell therapy, for which a patient's own cells have been genetically modified to express a T-cell receptor (TCR) recognizing with high affinity the tumor-specific antigen, NY-ESO. When the modified cells are re-infused into the patient, they recognize and kill tumor cells that express the NY-ESO antigen.

NY-ESO is expressed at various levels across different tumors and appears to be expressed at high levels in defined sub-types of soft tissue sarcomas, melanoma, multiple myeloma, bladder cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer and gastrointestinal cancers.GSK3377794 has been granted PRIME designation by the European Medicines Agency and Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The drug was originated by Adaptimmune, and currently being developed by GSK. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of gastrointestinal cancer, Liposarcoma, Malignant melanoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and synovial sarcoma.



MDG 1011: MediGene AG



MDG1011 is a TCR-T immunotherapy directed against the tumor antigen PRAME (Preferentially expressed Antigen in Melanoma) and was manufactured to be administered in a single intravenous dose to patients suffering from relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) or multiple myeloma (MM) who had previously undergone extensive pre-treatment with standard or experimental therapies.

Currently the drug is in Phase I/II stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of patients with High Risk Myeloid and Lymphoid Neoplasms.



TSC-100: TScan Therapeutics



TSC-100 is HA-1 and HA-2 specific TCR-T candidates directed at eliminating native blood cells, including residual cancer cells, in target-positive and HLA-A*02:01-positive patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT).

TSC-100 was identified using ReceptorScan from hundreds of millions of CD8+T cells. The therapies is designed to elicit an anti-tumor response in patients by targeting HA-1 or HA-2 minor antigens, which are present on malignant and normal blood cells of patients but not on any of the new, donor-derived blood cells.



Major Players in TCR-Therapy



There are approx. 30+ key companies which are developing the therapies for TCR-Therapy. The companies which have their TCR-Therapy drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Immunocore.

TCR-Therapy: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses TCR-Therapy therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging TCR-Therapy drugs.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing TCR-Therapy drugs?

How many TCR-Therapy drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of TCR-Therapy?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the TCR-Therapy therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for TCR-Therapy and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Immunocore

GlaxoSmithKline

Altor BioScience Corporation

Immatics

Immunocore

SCG Cell Therapy

Baudax Bio

TScan Therapeutics

2seventy bio

Treadwell Therapeutics

T-Knife

Triumvira

Abata Therapeutics

Affini-T Therapeutics

Triumvira

Lion TCR

Poseida Therapeutics

Athenex, Inc.

Adaptimmune

Neogene Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics

MediGene AG

Zelluna Immunotherapy

Key Products

IMC-F106C

GSK 3377794

ALT-801

IMA402

IMC M113V

SCG101

IMA401

TI-168

SCG 162

TSC 201

MAGE-A4 TCR program

TCR-BASED CELL THERAPY

TK 1412

TAC GUCY2C

ABA 101

AFNT-212

TAC01-HER2 (Allo)

Research Program: Viral antigen

Research Program: Poseida Therapeutics

Research Program: Allogeneic TCR-NKT

TC-520

NT-112

mbIL 15 TCR T cell therapy

MDG10XX

Research Program: Solid Tumors

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Oral

Parenteral

intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical.

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Product Type

TCR-Therapy Report Insights

TCR-Therapy Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

TCR-Therapy Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

