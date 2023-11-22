Community Event Ideas For A Happy Holiday Season

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is dedicated to helping homeowners associations (HOAs) and managed communities create attractive and welcoming environments that maximize resident quality of life. A knowledgeable and informed board of directors is key to a successful, well-run HOA. These tips are designed to help your community have a holly jolly holiday season that everyone will enjoy.

Santa Meet & Greet

Set the holiday mood with visit from Santa. Provide enough time for all the kids in your community to visit and have the cameras ready to go!

Holiday Decoration Contest

Encourage community members to decorate their homes and lawns with seasonally appropriate décor. Communicate any rules and guidelines beforehand and judge the design choices based on:

Creativity

Quality

Theme

A Merry Movie Night

Put out a call in your newsletter or website to determine everyone’s preferred festive flicks or send a poll of movie choices and ask for votes. Then, settle on a movie and a date for the event and provide popcorn and other theater snacks for viewers to munch on. Some popular holiday movies include:

A Christmas Story

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Polar Express

Ugly Sweater Party

Ask community members to don their most outrageous seasonal sweaters while everyone mixes and mingles over food and refreshments. Give out awards for:

Best / Worst Dressed

Most Creative

Best Accessories

Charity Drive

Organize a donation drive to support your local community. Promote the drive, set clear collection deadlines, and let residents know what their contributions are going towards. Items to collect can include:

Clothing

Canned goods

Toys

New Year’s Carnival

Ring in 2024 with a fun event for community residents. Set up game booths and entertainment that you would find at a carnival, like:

A bounce house

Balloon art demonstration

Cornhole

For even more holiday tips, download Associa’s ebook, “Your Guide to Navigating Common Holiday Issues in Your Community.” It offers expert insights to help your community navigate the most wonderful time of the year.

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa