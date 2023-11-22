Lerapolturev (Formerly Known as PVSRIPO) + Pembrolizumab for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM): Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecast Report, 2019-2023 & 2023-2032

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about lerapolturev + pembrolizumab for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the lerapolturev + pembrolizumab for GBM in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the lerapolturev + pembrolizumab for GBM.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the lerapolturev + pembrolizumab market forecast analysis for GBM in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in GBM.



Drug Summary



Lerapolturev (formerly known as PVSRIPO) is novel viral immunotherapy based on the Sabin type-1 polio vaccine and genetically modified so it is fully neuro-incompetent and cannot harm healthy cells. It has a natural affinity for CD155 antigens, specific surface markers abundant on GBM cells. CD155 is also expressed on antigen-presenting cells such as dendritic cells and macrophages.



Lerapolturev can be used as a treatment against many cancers as diverse tumor cells exhibit abundant surface expression of CD155. The company is currently conducting a Phase II (LUMINOS-101) clinical study investigating the safety and efficacy of lerapolturev in combination with pembrolizumab in rGBM.

Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab Analytical Perspective

In-depth Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of lerapolturev + pembrolizumab for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2026 to 2032.



Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of lerapolturev + pembrolizumab for GBM covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence lerapolturev + pembrolizumab dominance.

Other emerging products for GBM are expected to give tough market competition to lerapolturev + pembrolizumab and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of lerapolturev + pembrolizumab in GBM.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of lerapolturev + pembrolizumab from 2026 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the lerapolturev + pembrolizumab in GBM.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of lerapolturev + pembrolizumab?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to lerapolturev + pembrolizumab in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the lerapolturev + pembrolizumab development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to lerapolturev + pembrolizumab for GBM?

What is the forecasted market scenario of lerapolturev + pembrolizumab for GBM?

What are the forecasted sales of lerapolturev + pembrolizumab in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to lerapolturev + pembrolizumab for GBM?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of GBM?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab Overview in GBM

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab in GBM

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab in the 7MM for GBM

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab in the United States for GBM

5.3.2. Market Size of Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab in Germany for GBM

5.3.3. Market Size of Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab in France for GBM

5.3.4. Market Size of Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab in Italy for GBM

5.3.5. Market Size of Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab in Spain for GBM

5.3.6. Market Size of Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab in the United Kingdom for GBM

5.3.7. Market Size of Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab in Japan for GBM



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



