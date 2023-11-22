Kia Communities in Motion Continues to Inspire Positive Change in Canadian Communities





English teacher Marina hosts language classes put on by the Parkland Ukrainian Family Fund, which are made possible by the Kia Communities in Motion initiative. Photo Credit to Elaine Fancy

Year two of the program is actively helping Canadians across the country

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia Communities in Motion, a transformative grassroots initiative, in collaboration with Community Foundations of Canada, have been working alongside seven local charities and non-profits throughout year two of the program to support innovative projects that foster inclusivity, promote movement, and drive positive change in communities across the country.

The program, which launched in 2022, invests $1.4 million over a four-year period in programs that enhance social, economic, and environmental well-being. The sustained success of this initiative underscores Kia Canada’s unwavering dedication to shape a future where all individuals can thrive.

“We at Kia are thrilled with the transformative impact these initiatives continue to have across the country,” says Elias El-Achhab, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Kia Canada. “The charitable organizations within the Kia Communities in Motion program represent a diverse range of causes. Their work, dedicated to addressing the unique needs of their communities, epitomizes inclusivity and shows how positive change can be made at the local level.”

The 2023 recipients have already enacted meaningful change in their communities. Notable achievements made possible due to this year’s funding include:

Multicultural Association of Charlotte County Inc., Charlotte County Culturally Connects, St. George, N.B.

Held community events and workshops to integrate newcomers into their local communities throughout rural areas in Charlotte County.



Neighbourhood Works Inc., Youth Launch, St. Stephen, N.B.

Assisted underprivileged youth in New Brunswick, helping them overcome barriers such as unstable housing, food insecurity and addictions, and achieve their education and/or employment goals.



Multiethnic Center of Québec, Speaking and understanding each other for all, Québec City, Que.

Equipped immigrant families with invaluable resources and tools to aid their settlement in Quebec such as providing French language classes.



Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton, Finding Freedom on the Sixteen, Oakville, Ont.

Created the documentary film “Finding Freedom on the Sixteen” which recently won the Audience Award - International Feature award at Baltimore International Black Film Festival. Delving deep into the rich history of people of African descent who found their home around Oakville Harbour this documentary educated youth to foster a profound understanding of their heritage.



Halton Environmental Network, Generation Green, Oakville, Ont.

Support of the 5th Annual Generation Green Conference taking place on November 25, 2023, bringing students from across the Halton region together to explore ways to combat climate change.



Ukrainian Folk Arts Centre and Museum Inc. (UFACM), Parkland Ukrainian Family Fund: Education to Employment Project, Dauphin, Man.

Assisted 45 families with finding housing, meaningful employment and getting settled in their new community of Dauphin, MB.



Squamish Nation – Squamish Valley Operations, Skwxwu7mesh Uxwumixw Valley Garden Project, Squamish, B.C.

Supported elders and local community gardeners in a garden box initiative designed to educate families and youth in the art of food cultivation, preservation, and preparation.



